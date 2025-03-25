Daily Affirmations with USMNT Standout Diego Luna

March 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake YouTube Video







USMNT and Real Salt Lake star Diego Luna sought therapy when his 2024 season took a downturn. Through daily affirmations, breathing exercises, and power poses, Diego Luna was able to enjoy the game and be himself, which led to better performance on the pitch.

