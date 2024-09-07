Cook's Grand Slam Lifts Indians Over Mud Hens, 9-4
September 7, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
TOLEDO, Ohio - Highlighted by a grand slam from Billy Cook, the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 9-4 on Saturday night at Fifth Third Field.
The Indians (35-26, 68-66) took control early against Toledo starter Troy Watson (L, 3-7). After Nick Yorke drew a one-out walk in the first inning, Malcom Nuñez singled him home for the game's first run. In the second frame, Joshua Palacios led off with a single, Matt Gorski walked and Seth Beer was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Cook, who capitalized with a grand slam, extending the lead to 5-0.
The Mud Hens (29-33, 64-72) responded in the home half of the second with three runs. Former Indian Bligh Madris singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch by Indians starter Jake Woodford. A walk issued to Justice Bigbie and a double from Anthony Bemboom put Toledo on the board. Another wild pitch scored Bigbie and a single off the bat of Riley Unroe cut the deficit to 5-3.
Both teams went scoreless in the third and fourth innings before Gorski roped an RBI double in the fifth. The Indians then sent three runs across in the sixth. Dylan Shockley drew a lead-off walk, Cook singled and a wild pitch advanced Shockley to third. Yorke then drove him home with an RBI single. Jake Lamb followed with a sacrifice fly, and Liover Peguero capped the Indians' scoring with an RBI single to left.
Eddys Leonard launched a two-out home run in the bottom of the ninth, but the threat ended there for Toledo.
Indians reliever Aaron Shortridge (W, 2-3) worked 3.0 scoreless innings on the mound, yielding just one hit and fanning five batters in the effort.
The Indians and Mud Hens will square off again tomorrow at 2:05 PM ET for the penultimate game of the series. RHP Mike Burrows (0-1, 3.12) will start for Indianapolis while Toledo has yet to name a starter.
