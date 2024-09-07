Steward's Small Ball, Then Blast, Give Bisons a 5-4 Win

Steward Berroa keyed a pair of Bisons rallies -one with a bunt and another with a blast- to propel the Herd to a 5-4 victory over the IronPigs on Saturday's Hockey Day at Sahlen Field.

Buffalo scored all five of their runs in back-to-back innings to secure their third win in four games against Lehigh Valley this week. Berroa, who collected his third consecutive multi-hit game, was at the heart of each rally.

After Lehigh Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Michael Turconi led off the third inning with a walk. Berroa then surprised IronPigs starter Robinson Pina with a perfect drag bunt up the third base line, easily beating Pina's throw to first. From there, the Herd offense took off. Jonathan Clase followed with another bunt single to load the bases before the International League's August Player of the Month, Alan Roden, rolled a two-run single through the middle and into center field to erase the two-run deficit.

Josh Kasevich followed Roden with a soft liner into centerfield to score a third run, giving the Bisons their first lead of the game.

Then in the fourth inning as a brief shower arrived at Sahlen Field, Berroa blasted home what would become the game-winning runs. With two outs in the inning and Turconi on with a single, Berroa turned on an elevated splitter from Pina and drove the ball out of the ballpark in deep centerfield.

Berroa's 10th home run of the year was hit 101.5 mph off the bat and traveled 376 ft.

The Bisons bullpen made the lead hold out despite several attempts by the IronPigs to rally. Lehigh Valley scored solo runs in the fifth and seventh innings to close the deficit to 5-4 by the stretch. Eric Pardinho worked around a one-out single to pitch a scoreless eighth inning. Hagen Danner allowed a bloop double with one out in the ninth inning before getting a pair of fly balls to earn his sixth save of the season.

James Kaprielian started for the Bisons and earned the win to improve to 2-4 on the year. The righty allowed three runs on sixth hits and struck out four.

The Bisons close out their series with the IronPigs on Sunday morning with an 11:05 a.m. first pitch from Sahlen Field.

