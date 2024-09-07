Graceffo Shuts Down Storm Chasers to Win Fourth Straight
September 7, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 5-4 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.
Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo (10-7) became the fifth International League pitcher to 10 wins this season. The right-handed pitcher allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits, walked four and struck out three. Ryan Loutos (S, 15) tossed a perfect ninth inning to convert the save.
Memphis snagged the lead early on a shortstop Thomas Saggese RBI double in the bottom of the first inning. Designated hitter Nick Dunn added an RBI single in the fourth to put the Redbirds up 3-0. Memphis scored for the final time in the fifth inning with a right-fielder matt Koperniak RBI single, which proved to be the game-winning RBI. Eight of the nine Memphis batters reached base safely in the win.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Sunday, September 8 with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.
