Scott Kingery Posts Four Hit Game But Bisons Slip by 'Pigs

September 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Buffalo, N.Y. -A four-hit game from Scott Kingery was not enough as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (63-69, 29-30) fell by a run to the Buffalo Bisons (62-73, 25-36), 5-4, on Saturday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

The IronPigs loaded the bases to start the ballgame, but got just run out of it on a run-scoring double play off the bat of Jim Haley.

Marcus Lee Sang singled to open the third and then moved to second on a balk. A Darick Hall single pushed him to third before Haley drove him in with a fielder's choice.

Buffalo took the lead with a three-run third. Following a leadoff walk, back-to-back bunt singles loaded the bases. Alan Roden tied the game with a two-run single before Josh Kasevich gave Buffalo the lead with an RBI knock.

Steward Berroa made it 5-2 Buffalo with a two-run homer in the fourth, his 10th of the season.

Haley picked up his second RBI of the day on a sacrifice fly, driving in Lee Sang again, in the fifth, before a Darick Hall RBI single in the seventh made it a one-run game.

Kingery collected his fourth hit of the day in the ninth, a double, but was stranded at second as the tying run to end the game.

James Kaprielian (2-4) earned the win for the Bisons, allowing three runs in five innings on six hits and four walks, striking out four.

Robinson Pina (1-3) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing five runs in four-plus innings on nine hits and three walks, striking out three.

Hagen Danner (S, 6) worked around Kingery's double to post a scoreless ninth for the save.

The IronPigs and Bisons wrap up their series on Sunday, September 8th with first pitch slated for 11:05 a.m. at Sahlen Field. Tyler Phillips (7-4, 5.27) goes for the 'Pigs while Buffalo rolls with Trenton Wallace (0-2, 6.17).

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.