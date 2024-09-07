Knights Fall to Tides on Saturday, 8-4

(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game five of the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides by a score of 8-4 on Saturday night from Harbor Park in Norfolk, Va. The loss was Charlotte's second of the series. The Knights still lead the Tides in the series, 3-2, with the finale on tap for Sunday afternoon.

Charlotte shortstop Colson Montgomery continued his hot hitting on Saturday night. In the first inning, Montgomery extended his hitting streak to six consecutive games with a single. In all, he finished the game with three hits and one run scored to help pace the Charlotte offense. Over the course of his six-game hitting streak, the 22-year-old is hitting .400 (10-for-25) with two home runs and three RBI.

The Tides took an early 4-0 lead in the first inning against Charlotte LHP Ky Bush, who started and allowed four runs (three earned) in the first. The Knights battled back, however, and scored one run in the second and three runs in the third to tie the game at 4-4. In addition to the three-hit game from Montgomery, Charlotte catcher Carlos Pérez also had a three-hit game. He drove home one of Charlotte's four runs in the game.

Charlotte center fielder Rafael Ortega also had a solid night in the game five loss. Ortega launched his eighth home run of the season in the second inning. He added an RBI single in the third inning and finished the game 2-for-4 with one run scored, one home run and two RBI.

RHP Travis Lakins (0-1, 6.75) was saddled with the loss after he allowed a solo home run to Samuel Basallo in the bottom of the fifth inning. RHP Cory Abbott had a solid relief appearance, tossing three shutout innings and fanning five batters.

The Knights will conclude the six-game road series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) from Harbor Park on Sunday afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. game. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 1:00 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com.

