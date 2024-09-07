Red Wings Fall to WooSox on a Rainy Saturday Night

September 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Battling the rain, the Rochester Red Wings fell 12-2 to Worcester Saturday night. 2B Jackson Cluff SS Jack Dunn, and LF Jake Alu combined for six of the Red Wings seven hits out of the ninth and first spots in the lineup, respectively. LHP Garvin Alston and RHP Ty Tice combined for 4.1 solid innings in relief on the mound.

Worcester got things rolling early in the first, thanks to RF Roman Anthony's seventh double of the year. DH Chase Meidroth then singled to right, allowing Anthony to turn on the jets and score from second, giving the Red Wings an early 1-0 lead. A passed ball and groundout moved Meidroth all the way to third. 2B Vaughn Grissom and 3B Jamie Westbrook then logged back-to-back walks for the WooSox to load the bases. With everyone on, LF Eddy Alvarez sent a rocket to right center field for his 16th home run of the season which scored the trio of Meidroth, Grissom, Westbrook, for a grand slam that furthered Worcester's lead to 5-0.

Following a scoreless inning, the Red Sox looked to continue their bats in the third and did so as Alvarez roped another one to right field, this time a solo shot, advancing their lead to 6-0. This marks his third multi-homer game of the season, and first since May 26.

Rochester went to work in the bottom half of the third, led off by a single from Cluff. Looking to gain some momentum, Dunn then also singled to put a pair of runners on base. RF Andrew Pinckney then grounded into a force out, which allowed Cluff to advance to third. Because of a groundout from 3B Brady House, Cluff wheeled it to home, cutting the lead to 6-1.

Worcester wouldn't hit the brakes quite yet, as Alvarez hit a leadoff homer deep to center field for his third of the game, making the score 7-1. This is the first time in his professional career that he has launched three home runs in the same game. After a brief weather delay, C Reese McGuire, CF Tyler McDonough, and Anthony all walked. After the trio loaded the bases, Meidroth made it four-straight free passes, which pushed McGuire home to make it 8-1.

Following a pitching change to open the seventh, Westbrook hit the second lead-off home run of the night for the WooSox. His 12th long ball of the season furthered the lead to 9-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, Rochester looked to make some noise, which would begin with DH Riley Adams getting first base via a hit-by-pitch. From there, a passed ball allowed him to advance to second. Alu made the most of his at-bat, lacing a line drive double to left that saw Adams reach home, cutting the lead to 9-2.

Worcester looked to tack on more for good measure, as Grissom and Westbrook walked in the top of the ninth. With two outs in the frame, 1B Bobby Dalbec blasted his 19th home run of the year on a high fly ball to right. The three-run shot would make the score 12-2.

The Red Wings looked to overcome the 10-run deficit in the bottom half of the inning. Despite a single from C Brady Lindsly, Rochester fell to Worcester Saturday tonight, 12-2.

RHP Brad Lord started for the 10th time with Rochester this season on Saturday evening, throwing for 2.0 innings and allowing five runs across three hits, while also striking out and walking three. Alston entered in relief, putting in 3.0 innings of work and struck out two, while allowing only one earned run. RHP Orlando Ribalta made his 30th appearance this season for the Red Wings, to open up the sixth. In 0.1 innings of work, Ribalta allowed one hit, four walks, and gave up two runs while adding a strikeout. Entering in the middle of the inning, Tice threw for 1.2 solid innings, allowing only one hit and run respectively, while striking out two. RHP Carlos Romero saw 1.2 innings of action, where he allowed only one hit on three runs, also walking three and striking out a pair. Seeing the game's final action, Alu saw the mound for the second time of the series. In 0.2 innings, he allowed no hits or runs and struck out one as well.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to SS Jack Dunn. The 28-year-old finished the night going 2-4, hitting the Red Wings first double of the game in the fifth inning. Dunn's 23rd multi-hit game of the season and 11th double bolstered his batting average at Innovative Field up to .269 (x-for-x) with a .xxx on-base percentage.

Rochester is back in action Sunday afternoon for the series finale against Worcester, with the first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. RHP Tyler Stuart is set to take the mound for his fourth start of the year with the Red Wings, and the WooSox will counter with RHP Justin Hagenman.

