Basallo Home Run Lifts Tides To Win

September 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Tides (62-75, 26-36) defeated the Charlotte Knights (62-71, 29-30), 8-4, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. The Tides win their second straight game with a four-run first inning and a late go-ahead home run.

The four runs started when Niko Goodrum knocked an RBI single. TT Bowens followed him with a two-run double. The final run of the inning scored on an error to make it 4-0.

Charlotte managed to tie the game up by the third inning. In the second inning, they scored their first run on a solo home run by Rafael Ortega. It was his eighth homer of the season. They scored three runs in the third, highlighted by an RBI double by Carlos Perez.

Norfolk would retake the lead in the seventh inning when Samuel Basallo blasted his second Norfolk home run. The solo homer traveled 455 feet and cleared the scoreboard over the centerfield part of it. That was the farthest home run by a Tide this season.

The Tides added insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth Goodrum knocked in two more on a single. Bowens would get an RBI ground out for the third run of the frame. The Tides bullpen shut down Charlotte tonight. Kade Strowd tossed 2.0 scoreless innings. Brooks Kriske tossed a scoreless eighth inning, and Colin Selby earned the save to finish the 8-4 victory.

