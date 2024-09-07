SWB Game Notes - September 7

September 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (34-26, 77-57) @ Syracuse Mets (26-34, 72-62)

Game 135 | Road Game 67 | NBT Bank Stadium | Saturday, September 7, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Tom Pannone (8-9, 3.71) vs RHP Dom Hamel (3-8, 6.77)

PLAYOFF PUSH- The RailRiders sit tied for second with three other teams in the second half as they are five games back of Columbus in the International League. Syracuse is thirteen games out of the leader as there are 16 games left to play.

OFFENSE IS OUTSTANDING- The SWB bats have been outstanding this series, boasting the second highest average, .306, on the week. The team has totalled the most runs scored, 33, and the most homers, ten. The most long balls the RailRiders have slugged in a single series this week was thirteen.

TOM'S TURN - Tom Pannone has impressed since coming over to the RailRIders from the Cubs. With SWB he holds a 2.32 ERA in seven starts. In Triple-A on the season with a 3.71 earned run average in 27 starts. In the International League, he leads in starts, second in innings pitched, and third in earned run average and strikeouts.

YANKEES #1- Jasson Domínguez, 21, has had six multi-hit contests in his last ten games, including homers in back-to-back nights this week. The switch hitter holds a .310 average in 42 games in Triple-A with two separate stints on the Injured List. Domínguez has played just one game in the big leagues this season.

RUNNING MAN- The RailRiders have reached 200 stolen bases for the first time in franchise history. After Taylor Trammell and Jahmai Jones swiped three last night the team has totalled 212, topping last year's 174 total. This is the most in the International League and just 20 behind the league record set by Omaha last year. They also have the second most in Triple-A behind Tacoma's ridiculous 258.

ESCARRA ELECTRIC - JC Escarra had four home runs on the week including three straight games The 29-year-old has now played in 39 games with the RailRiders and still holds a batting average at .306 in Triple-A. He has driven in 27 runs and has scored 29 of his own.

IS BERTI BACK?: Jon Berti has had seven hits in his first three rehab games with the RailRiders with a flow of reaching in eightconsecutive at-bats. He also made some really great plays at third and in left. Berti did make an error third when he charged and over ran a ball. He recently played 10 games with Somerset as he tries to return to the New York Yankees. Berti has been on the Injured List since May 25 with a left calf strain. It is his second time on the IL since joining the Yankees in a trade from Miami.

WHO CAN GO?- The RailRiders active roster currently contains nine players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are four pitchers, including one starter. The team also features five position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #1 Prospect Jasson Domínguez and #16 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza, Ben Rice, and Carlos Narvaez also remain on the big league 40-man.

International League Stories from September 7, 2024

