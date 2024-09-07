Alvarez Hammers Three Homers, WooSox Pummel Red Wings 12-2

ROCHESTER, NY - Eddy Alvarez, Jamie Westbrook, and Bobby Dalbec combined to hit five home runs to help power the Worcester Red Sox (35-26, 70-66) to a 12-2 victory over the Rochester Red Wings (34-28, 72-63) on Saturday night at Innovative Field.

The WooSox scored five runs in the top of the first. After Roman Anthony led off the game with a double, Chase Meidroth singled him in to put the WooSox on top 1-0. After Vaughn Grissom and Westbrook walked to load the bases, Alvarez hit Worcester's sixth grand slam of the season to extend the lead to 5-0.

With two outs and the bases empty in the top of the third, Alvarez clubbed a solo shot to right to make it a 6-0 ballgame.

The Red Wings scored their first run in the bottom of the third on a Brady House fielder's choice.

Alvarez's third homer was a solo shot in the sixth inning to give the WooSox a 7-1 lead. It was the first three-homer game of Alvarez's career, and the first for a WooSox hitter this season. Alvarez matched his season high with 6 RBI.

The WooSox added another run later in the sixth when Meidroth worked a bases-loaded walk.

Westbrook's solo homer came in the top of the seventh to put the WooSox in front 9-1.

Jake Alu doubled home a run for the Red Wings in the eighth to make it a 9-2 game.

In the top of the ninth, Dalbec slugged an opposite-field, three-run homer. Dalbec is 8-for-22 with two homers and six RBI in the series.

Worcester starter Brad Keller turned in a quality start, spinning six innings allowing one run on five hits. The right-hander scattered five hits, walked one, and struck out a season-high 9 batters.

With the victory, the WooSox clinched a series win. They are now 10-8-7 in their first 25 series.

The WooSox and Red Wings wrap up their six-game series tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. Right-hander Justin Hagenman (4-6, 5.17) gets the ball for the WooSox, while right-hander Tyler Stuart (1-1, 6.39) starts for the Red Wings. Radio coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

