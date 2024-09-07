RailRiders Obliterate Syracuse

September 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders smoked the Syracuse Mets 19-0 on Saturday night. It was their best offensive game of the season scorching 15 hits including five home runs. Tom Pannone was nails in a seven-inning shutout to shine in a playoff chase.

The RailRiders again took an early lead in the first frame. Major League Rehabber Jon Berti earned a walk in the opening at-bat. Jasson Domínguez worked one as well and Ben Rice brought them all around. It was Rice's third consecutive game with a homer for a 3-0 lead. JC Escarra added a long ball of his own marking his fifth on the week.

In the second, Berti and Caleb Durbin swatted back-to-back solo shots for another two runs. It was Berti's first on a rehab assignment and Durbin's first at-bat after returning from the Injured List.

SWB ran away with it in the fifth. Berti doubled to reach and a sacrifice bunt from Durbin pushed him 90-feet from home. Domínguez recorded an infield single and Rice walked to load the bases. An RBI double off the bat of Oswald Peraza made it 8-0. Escarra followed with a sacrifice fly for another and Carlos Narvaez knocked a run-scoring double for a double digit lead.

Tom Pannone (W, 9-9) was incredible in his quality start. He threw seven shutout frames allowing just four hits. Pannone struck out six on 86 pitches in his longest outing of the season. Lou Trivino took on the eighth and after loading the bases got out of the inning clean.

The RailRiders added a pair in the final frame. Oscar González led with a double and Jahmai Jones ran out an infield single. Berti lifted a sacrifice fly to right and Durbin plated another for a 12-0 advantage. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had three straight singles and an error to keep the line moving. With the bases full again, Narvaez was hit by a pitch to make it 14-0. After Syracuse turned to a position player to pitch, González lofted a three-run double to clear the pond. Jones put an exclamation point on the game with a home run to plate two more. The 19-0 score was the most runs the RailRiders put up in a single game this season.

The RailRiders wrap up their series against the Mets on Sunday afternoon in Syracuse. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field for the final homestand of the season on Tuesday, September 10th against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 35-26, 78-57

