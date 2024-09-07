Rochester Red Wings Game Notes- September 7 vs. Worcester

Worcester Red Sox (34-26, 69-66) vs. Rochester Red Wings (34-27, 72-62)

Saturday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Brad Keller (3-2, 4.06) vs. RHP Brad Lord (2-2, 3.14)

RAIN DANCE: Rochester bounced back, after losing the first three games of the series against Worcester, with a 3-2 rain-shortened victory Friday night...despite a 40-minute weather delay prior to first pitch, Rochester got started scoring in the bottom of the first via a two-RBI double from C RILEY ADAMS ....RHP THADDEUS WARD paved the way to the victory with 6.0 innings of strong work on the mound, allowing just two earned runs, four hits, and two walks with three strikeouts in his 26th start of the season...Rochester looks to string together wins in game five of the series tonight, sending recently activated RHP BRAD LORD to the mound against WooSox RHP Brad Keller.

AD(D)AMS FAMILY: C RILEY ADAMS drove in two RBI via an RBI double in the bottom of the first to give Rochester the early lead last night...he finished 1-for-4, and now carries a batting average of .308 (33-for-107), good for best among active Red Wings with at least 100 at-bats...

After driving in three runs Thursday night, this is the first time Adams has logged multi-RBI performances in back-to-back games since 8/17 & 8/19 in 2023, with Washington.

IT'S NO HASSELL!: CF ROBERT HASSELL III picked up his first Triple-A hit in the second inning last night, an infield single up the middle...the Nationals No. 12 ranked prospect (MLB.com) has reached base in three of his last five plate appearances after an 0-for-10 start with Rochester.

THINK PINCK: RF ANDREW PINCKNEY extended his hitting streak to a team-leading seven games tonight, finishing 1-2 with the go-ahead RBI single in the second inning...he also reached home plate once in the decision, and added a walk...this is his longest hitting streak since 6/27-7/2 with Double-A Harrisburg (7 G)...his 126 hits this season are the most among all Nationals Minor Leaguers...

Through his first 10 Triple-A games, he's hitting .342 (13-for-38) with a .405 on-base percentage.

WARD-EN OF THE NORTH: RHP THADDEUS WARD turned in his fourth Quality Start of the season tonight, allowing two earned on four hits across 6.0 full frames, while striking out three and walking two...this is first QS since 8/1 against Omaha, and is the first time he's logged four in a season since 2019 (8)...

Across nine career appearances in September (2 GS), Ward posts a 2.23 ERA (8 ER/32.1 IP).

HIM CATE: LHP TIM CATE logged his second save of the season last night (4/13-G2 at BUF), recording a pair of outs while walking and striking out one in the eighth before the game was called due to rain...this is the first time in his professional career that Cate has recorded more than one save in a season (1 in 2023)...Cate is 5-0 with a 2.08 ERA (6 ER/26.0 IP) across 22 appearances at Innovative Field this season, versus an 8.28 ERA (23 ER/25.0 IP) on the road.

