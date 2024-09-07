Mervis, Shaw Homer in Iowa's Loss at St. Paul

September 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Despite home runs from Matt Mervis and Matt Shaw, the Iowa Cubs (61-76) fell to the St. Paul Saints (66-70) by an 8-6 score tonight at CHS Field.

St. Paul took a 6-0 lead in the second inning, highlighted by a grand slam from Emmanuel Rodriguez.

In the third, Kevin Alcantara cut the lead to 6-1 as he drove in Chase Strumpf with a single. But the Saints got the run back in the fourth on a solo home run from Peyton Eeles.

The I-Cubs again cut the lead in the fifth to 7-2 on a run-scoring single from Caleb Knight.

St. Paul added another run in the sixth to make it 8-2, but Mervis homered in the seventh and Shaw homered in the eighth to cut the lead to 8-4.

Iowa scored two more runs in the ninth on a single from Alcantara and a sacrifice fly from Moises Ballesteros to make it 8-6, but fell just short.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- With a win tomorrow, Iowa will secure a series split with St. Paul this season.

- Matt Shaw hit his 18th home run of the season and his fourth with Iowa.

- Matt Mervis tallied his first three-hit game since June 30 vs. St. Paul.

Iowa will play at St. Paul on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 2:07 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

##CUBS##

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.