Jumbo Shrimp Lose Fourth-Straight to Bats

September 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite three scoreless innings from Anderson Pilar, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp lost their fourth-straight contest to the Louisville Bats, 4-3 Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Louisville (62-74, 24-38) found life. Joey Wiemer led off with a single off Jacksonville (64-71, 29-31) righty Collin Lowe (L, 0-1). Tucker Barnhart followed with a double, scoring Wiemer to cut the deficit to 3-2. A throwing error pushed Barnhart to third and he scored on a base hit from Erik González, tying the game at three. Ivan Johnson followed with the fourth-straight hit of the inning pushing González to third. With runners at the corners, Bubba Thompson grounded into a double play but González scored the go-ahead run to put Louisville on top 4-3.

After three scoreless frames, the Jumbo Shrimp opened the scoring in the top of the fourth. Agustín Ramírez drew a walk and went to third on a base hit from Deyvison De Los Santos. With runners at the corners, Ali Sánchez hit into a double play but Ramírez scored from third to put Jacksonville ahead 1-0.

The Bats evened the game in the bottom of the fifth. Wiemer led off with a single and went to third on a fielding error. With runners at the corners, González grounded into a double play but Wiemer scored the tying run.

Jacksonville broke the tie in the top of the seventh. Nick Gordon started the inning with a single and Jacob Berry walked. Diego Infante drove in Gordon with an RBI single, to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-1 advantage. Berry went to third on the base hit and then scored on a wild pitch two batters later for a two-run Jumbo Shrimp lead.

Jacksonville and Louisville wrap up their series in Sunday's 1:05 p.m. contest from Louisville Slugger Field. The Bats will hand the ball to RHP David Buchanan (0-0, 4.85 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. on ESPN 690, and www.ESPN690.com.

