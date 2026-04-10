"Comeback Complete": Hat Trick

Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







On the full episode of Hat Trick, presented by Tiger Balm, host Datti Jinkiri looks back at how Colton Swan and Emilio Ycaza helped the Charleston Battery pull off a dramatic comeback win over Birmingham Legion FC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 10, 2026

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