MLS Major League Soccer

Coach Ejected for Delaying Restart, Bear Hug PK for Inter Miami Opponent!?: Instant Replay

Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video


Andrew Wiebe breaks down the biggest and most controversial referee decisions from around Major League Soccer.

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