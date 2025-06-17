Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 17, 2025

June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







The Washington Mystics rally on the road against the Chicago Sky and come out with the 79-72 victory

Brittney Sykes was on fire, dropping 32 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST

