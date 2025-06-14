Sports stats



MLS Chicago Fire FC

Chicago Fire FC vs. Nashville SC: Full Match Highlights

June 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC YouTube Video


Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS

The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/

Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls

Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS

Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals

Check out the Chicago Fire FC Statistics



Major League Soccer Stories from June 14, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central