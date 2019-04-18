Chasers Clip Dodgers 8-5

April 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





Storm Chasers shortstop Nicky Lopez posted his third consecutive three-hit effort and left fielder Elier Hernandez homered while driving in three runs as Omaha topped the Oklahoma City Dodgers 8-5 on Wednesday evening at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Following 1B Frank Schwindel 's sacrifice fly in the top of the first, Oklahoma City answered right back with a trio of tallies in the bottom of the opening frame, highlighted by C Will Smith 's RBI single. Lopez narrowed the deficit to one with a run-scoring double to left in the third prior to Hernandez's go-ahead two-run shot in the fourth, which put Omaha ahead 4-3.

DH Cheslor Cuthbert would follow in the fifth with a two-run blast of his own, his team-leading third longball of 2019 and second in as many games, to extend the advantage to 6-3. C Nick Dini then clubbed his third knock of the game, an RBI double to left, to increase the Storm Chasers' lead to four.

Lopez (3-5, R, 2B, 3B, RBI) upped his hit streak to seven contests with his third straight three-hit effort. He has recorded two or more knocks in five of those seven games, batting .500 (15-30) with nine runs, three doubles, one triple, two homers and five RBI. Dini (3-4, R, RBI) joined Lopez in posting a three-hit game, with Hernandez (2-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI) adding two knocks of his own. Dodgers CF Drew Jackson (3-4, 2 R, 2B, BB) and LF Connor Joe (3-4, RBI) each tallied three hits apiece as well.

Omaha righty Kevin Lenik (2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 2 K) earned the win with 2.1 shutout frames, while fellow relievers Andres Machado (1.2 IP, H, R, ER, 2 BB, K), Tim Hill (2.1 IP, H, R, ER, 2 BB, 2 K) and Kevin McCarthy (0.2 IP, H, 2 BB, K) joined forces for the final 4.2 innings of support. Oklahoma City righty Daniel Corcino (5.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) suffered the loss.

The Storm Chasers and Dodgers are set to complete their series with a Thursday evening rubber match. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm CT. LHP Foster Griffin (0-1, 5.00) is expected to toe the rubber for Omaha, with RHP Dennis Santana (NR) slated to start for Oklahoma City.

Following their seven-game road trip, Omaha returns to Werner Park on Wednesday, April 24. First pitch that evening versus the Memphis Redbirds is scheduled for 6:35pm CT.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.