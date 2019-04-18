Missions Rained Out

April 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





MEMPHIS - Thursday's schedule series finale between the Redbirds and Missions has been postponed due to rain. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on May 27 when San Antonio next visits Memphis.

The Missions road trip continues Friday night as they begin a four-game series against the Nashville Sounds. First pitch is scheduled at 6:35 PM.

