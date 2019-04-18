Fresno rocks Salt Lake 17-5 Wednesday night

April 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Fresno, California - For the second straight game, the Fresno Grizzlies (8-5) offense roared to life, ousting the Salt Lake Bees (3-9) 17-5 Wednesday night. Jacob Wilson had four of the 18 hits and five of the 17 RBI, which included a solo shot in the seventh. He has five homers in the last four contests. Brandon Snyder also went deep, a towering three-run wallop to the grassy berm in left-center. He finished with four RBI. The Grizzlies have at least one longball in every game this season. Carter Kieboom, Yadiel Hernandez and Matt Reynolds each reached base five times while Raudy Read extended his hit streak to eight games.

Jared Walsh erased the shutout with a towering big fly in the sixth, his fourth of 2019. The Bees added four runs in the last frame, three coming off the bat of Bo Way. Salt Lake starter Forrest Snow (0-2) suffered the loss.

Austin Voth (2-0) enjoyed another decision after five shutout innings. He allowed two hits and one walk while punching out five. Fresno looks for their first sweep of the year tomorrow night.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- 3B Jacob Wilson (4-6, HR, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 3 R)

- 1B Brandon Snyder (3-5, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R)

- RHP Austin Voth (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K)

Top Performers: Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels)

- 1B Jared Walsh (2-4, HR, RBI, 2 R; 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K)

- RF Bo Way (2-4, 2B, 3 RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Thursday April 18 Salt Lake Bees (Home) RHP Paolo Espino (Fresno) vs. RHP Griffin Canning (Salt Lake) 7:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: After homering again Wednesday versus Salt Lake, Jacob Wilson has now gone deep five times in the last four games. Wilson is now tied for the PCL-lead in homers with former Fresno Grizzlies and current Round Rock Express outfielder Yordan Alvarez with seven. Wilson now has 92 career homers.

