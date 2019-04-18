Sounds and Express Suspend Game Due to Rain
April 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds and Round Rock Express played into the bottom of the second inning before rain at First Tennessee Park forced the game to be suspended. Neither team had pushed across a run before rain halted play.
The two teams will continue the game as part of a doubleheader on Monday, May 27 at 12:05 p.m at First Tennessee Park. The suspended game will be played as a full nine-inning contest and game two will follow roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game and be a seven-inning contest.
Fans who attended Thursday night's game between Nashville and Round Rock can exchange their ticket at the First Tennessee Park Ticket Office. Tickets can be exchanged for any 2019 regular season game for a ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability. As per the Nashville Sounds rain policy, the team will not give any cash refunds.
Nashville's seven-game homestand continues Friday night at First Tennessee Park when the Sounds welcome the San Antonio Missions. Game one of the series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.
