Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Memphis Redbirds
April 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
San Antonio Missions (7-7) at Memphis Redbirds (7-7)
Game #15/Away Game #8
Thursday, April 18, 7:05 p.m.
AutoZone Park
MiLB.tv/KONO 860 AM
RHP Burch Smith (1-0, 0.82) vs. RHP Alex Reyes (1-0, 0.00)
Mauricio Likes Memphis: Mauricio Dubon has played in nine games against Memphis in his career and has collected a hit in eight of them. The lone hitless game he has against the Redbirds came on September 4, 2017 when he came on as a pinch hitter in the 10th inning and popped into a double play. In those nine games he is batting .371 (13-for-35) with 7 runs, 2 doubles, 3 home runs, and 8 RBI.
Streaking Saladino: Tyler Saladino went deep for the second straight night last night and extended his RBI-streak to seven games. During the seven-game stretch Saladino is hitting .321 (9-for-28) with 7 runs, 1 double, 1 triple, 5 home runs, and 10 RBI. He has 14 RBI on the season, which is tied for 10th in the Pacific Coast League. His previous career-long RBI streak was five games from June 29-July 2, 2014 with Triple-A Charlotte.
Hit Parade: During the current three-game losing streak Missions pitching has allowed double-digit hits in each game. In those three games opponents are batting .314 (32-for-102) with seven home runs. Prior to that the Missions had yielded double-digit hits just three times, April 5 at Oklahoma City and April 9 and April 11 against Memphis. In the three games the team ERA has risen from 3.62 to 4.57.
Off the Leaderboard: Last night's game was the 14th of the season for the Missions and the first one in which they failed to take the lead at any point in the game.
Avoiding the Brooms: The Missions need a win tonight to avoid suffering their first sweep of the season. The last time the Missions were swept in a three-game series came against another St. Louis Cardinals affiliate. They were swept by Double-A Springfield in three games from May 25-27, 2018 at Wolff Stadium.
*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*
*TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS*
LHP Brad Kuntz transferred from San Antonio to short-season Rocky Mountain
OF Troy Stokes Jr. activated from the Injured List
