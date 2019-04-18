Storm Chasers Even Series with 8-5 Win

April 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City - The Omaha Storm Chasers evened their series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers Wednesday night, defeating the Dodgers, 8-5, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers led, 3-1, after the first inning before the Storm Chasers outscored the Dodgers, 7-2, the rest of the way, scoring in six of nine innings as they tied the three-game series at 1-1.

Omaha (7-6) tallied eight extra-base hits in the game - a season high for a Dodgers opponent.

The Dodgers (6-7) scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning on a RBI single by Errol Robinson and went on to load the bases with two outs, but Oklahoma City was unable to overcome the deficit.

Connor Joe and Drew Jackson each led the Dodgers with three hits apiece. Wednesday marked Joe's first game back with the Dodgers after being returned to the Dodgers earlier this month as a Major League Rule 5 selection after starting the season with the San Francisco Giants. Jackson tallied three hits for the second straight game.

Omaha loaded the bases with none out in the first inning and brought home the first run of the night on a sacrifice fly by Frank Schwindel.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Dodgers grabbed the lead.

A single by Will Smith, coupled with an Omaha throwing error, allowed the Dodgers to tie the game, 1-1. Joe's single with one out later in the inning loaded the bases for the Dodgers and Oklahoma City went on to add two more runs. Kyle Garlick drew a bases-loaded walk before Cameron Perkins hit into a fielder's choice, with a run scoring on an Omaha fielding error on the play.

Omaha's Nicky Lopez hit a RBI double in the third inning to cut OKC's lead to 3-2 and Elier Hernandez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to put the Storm Chasers in front, 4-3.

Lopez led off the fifth inning with a triple and later scored on a two-run homer by Cheslor Cuthbert for a 6-3 Omaha advantage. Lopez finished the game a home run shy of the cycle as he collected three hits for Omaha. He now has six hits in the current series, including five for extra bases.

A RBI double by Nick Dini in the top of the sixth inning extended Omaha to a 7-3 lead. Joe hit a RBI single in the sixth inning to cut Omaha's lead to 7-4 before Hernandez's RBI groundout extended Omaha's lead back to four runs in the eighth.

A RBI single by OKC's Robinson with two outs in the ninth inning cut Omaha's lead to 8-5. Jackson followed and drew a walk to load the bases for Matt Beaty, who grounded out to end the game as heavy rain started to fall in Bricktown.

Oklahoma City starting pitcher Daniel Corcino (0-1) was charged with the loss, allowing six runs on nine hits over 5.0 innings. He did not issue a walk and recorded three strikeouts.

Omaha reliever Kevin Lenik (2-0) entered the game in the third inning and got the win for the Storm Chasers, pitching 2.1 scoreless frames.

The three-game series wraps up with a 7:05 p.m. game Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on a $2 Thursday, featuring $2 Pepsi products, bottled water and select beer.

Tickets are available through the OKC Dodgers ticket office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive, by phone at (405) 218-2182, or by visiting okcdodgers.com.

Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.