Two River Cats homers not enough to slow down red hot Aviators
April 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (6-7) experienced some dÃ©jÃ vu Wednesday night as the Aviators (12-2) plated one in the ninth and two in the tenth to defeat the River Cats 5-4.
River Cats' starter Shaun Anderson looked sharp on Wednesday night, allowing just two runs and striking out four. Anderson held a high-powered Las Vegas offense in check by scattering five hits across his five innings. He left the game after the fifth inning up 3-2, in line to pick up his second win of the season.
The River Cats' offense was powered by a pair of long balls. The first homer coming in the second inning off the bat of Mike Gerber who saw his seven-game hit streak snapped in Tuesday's contest. Outfielder Henry Ramos clubbed his first homerun of the season in the fourth to give the River Cats a one run lead. Sacramento would go to extra innings for the third time this season, but could not rally in the tenth and fell to 2-1 in such contests.
Lefty Ty Blach (0-0, 4.00) will take the mound for the River Cats looking to pick up the first win of the season against Las Vegas. The Aviators will counter with lefty Tyler Alexander (0-0, 2.08). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.
Additional Notes
- Austin Slater and Michael Reed each stole their first base of the season, doubling the team's stolen base total (4) in the process.
- River Cats batters showed tremendous patience at the plate drawing nine walks as a team, setting a season high. Their previous best was six walks in a game.
- Henry Ramos reached 3,000 plate appearances at the minor league level with his first at-bat in the second inning.
***
