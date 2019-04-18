Redbirds, Missions Rained out Thursday Night
April 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Thursday's game between the Memphis Redbirds and San Antonio Missions has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Monday, May 27, when San Antonio next plays a series in Memphis.
Fans who had tickets to Thursday's game may exchange them at the AutoZone Park Box Office for tickets to another non-fireworks game during the 2019 season. Some restrictions apply. For more information on the rain policy, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/rain.
The Redbirds now turn their attention to the Round Rock Express (Astros), who visit AutoZone Park for four games tomorrow-Monday.
Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park
Friday, April 19 at 7:05: Silky O'Sullivan's Irish Heritage Night with free green Redbirds hat to first 2,000 fans, All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket option, featuring a two-hour all-you-can-eat crawfish buffet, purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat
Saturday, April 20 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game
Sunday, April 21 at 2:05: Postgame on-field candy drop from a helicopter, Easter Brunch and Catch on the Field specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/easter, Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering), pregame autographs presented by Allegiant Air
For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.
