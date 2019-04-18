Fresno Takes Second Straight from Bees

It was another rough night for the Bees in Fresno, as the Grizzlies rout Salt Lake 17-5 on Wednesday night.

The Bees trailed 3-0 after three innings before Fresno erupted for five runs in the fourth and eight more in the sixth, as they score in double digits for the second consecutive game. Jared Walsh belted a solo homer off of the batter's eye in centerfield in the sixth inning to spoil the shutout. The Bees added four unearned runs in the ninth, as Wilfredo Tovar earned a bases loaded walk and Bo Way ripped a three run double into the right field corner.

Salt Lake starter Forrest Snow (0-2) suffered the loss, as he went just three and one-third innings and allowed seven runs, six earned, on eight hits with four walks and three strikeouts. Way led the Bees with two hits and three runs batted in, while Walsh added two hits and one RBI.

