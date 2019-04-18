Express at Sounds Contest Suspended Due to Rain
April 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Tonight's contest between the Round Rock Express (9-5) and Nashville Sounds (4-10) has been suspended in the bottom of the second inning due to heavy rains at First Tennessee Park.
The Express and Sounds will resume the contest at 12:05 p.m. on Monday, May 27 during Round Rock's second visit to Nashville. The game will pick back up with no score and no outs in the bottom of the second inning and Sounds C Jett Bandy at the plate. Bandy faces an 0-1 count from Express RHP Corbin Martin.
The resumption of tonight's suspended game will be a complete nine-inning contest, then the regularly scheduled game will follow approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the suspended game. The second, regularly scheduled contest will be seven innings in length, per the Pacific Coast League's doubleheader rules.
The Express now head to Memphis for a four-game series against the Redbirds. Round Rock RHP LHP Cionel Pérez (0-0, 4.26) is set to face Memphis RHP Alex Reyes (1-0, 0.00). First pitch at AutoZone Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th season using #20STROng.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 18, 2019
- Express at Sounds Contest Suspended Due to Rain - Round Rock Express
- Sounds and Express Suspend Game Due to Rain - Nashville Sounds
- Missions Rained Out - San Antonio Missions
- Redbirds, Missions Rained out Thursday Night - Memphis Redbirds
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Memphis Redbirds - San Antonio Missions
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (4-10) vs. Round Rock Express (9-5) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (7-7) vs. San Antonio Missions (7-7) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 18, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- YouTube Sensation Domingo Ayala to Bring Popular "Theory of Beisbol" to 2019 Triple-A Home Run Derby - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Too Little Too Late Again for the Missions - San Antonio Missions
- Fresno Takes Second Straight from Bees - Salt Lake Bees
- Fresno rocks Salt Lake 17-5 Wednesday night - Fresno Grizzlies
- Two River Cats homers not enough to slow down red hot Aviators - Sacramento River Cats
- Chasers Clip Dodgers 8-5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Missions Nipped by Redbirds - San Antonio Missions
- Storm Chasers Even Series with 8-5 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Cubs, 'Cakes Split Doubleheader - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Memphis Wins Third-Straight Game - Memphis Redbirds
- Iowa and New Orleans Divide Double-Header - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.