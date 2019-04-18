Express at Sounds Contest Suspended Due to Rain

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Tonight's contest between the Round Rock Express (9-5) and Nashville Sounds (4-10) has been suspended in the bottom of the second inning due to heavy rains at First Tennessee Park.

The Express and Sounds will resume the contest at 12:05 p.m. on Monday, May 27 during Round Rock's second visit to Nashville. The game will pick back up with no score and no outs in the bottom of the second inning and Sounds C Jett Bandy at the plate. Bandy faces an 0-1 count from Express RHP Corbin Martin.

The resumption of tonight's suspended game will be a complete nine-inning contest, then the regularly scheduled game will follow approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the suspended game. The second, regularly scheduled contest will be seven innings in length, per the Pacific Coast League's doubleheader rules.

The Express now head to Memphis for a four-game series against the Redbirds. Round Rock RHP LHP Cionel Pérez (0-0, 4.26) is set to face Memphis RHP Alex Reyes (1-0, 0.00). First pitch at AutoZone Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

