Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (4-10) vs. Round Rock Express (9-5)

Game #15: Nashville Sounds (4-10) vs. Round Rock Express (9-5)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Phillips Valdez (0-1, 2.35) vs. RHP Corbin Martin (0-1, 2.70)

First Pitch: 6:35 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 5:35 p.m.

Summer Tour T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Ashley HomeStore to the first 2,000 fans.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

From the Notes

Eli's Season High: Sounds CF/SS Eli White collected a season-high three hits in last night's loss. After White hit .375 and collected at least one hit in each of the first six games of the season, he hit .150 (3-for-31) over his next eight games prior to the breakout game last night.

Granite Basepaths: Despite Zack Granite's 8-game hitting streak coming to an end with an 0-for-3 game last night, he still drew two walks and has reached safely in seven straight games. He's 8-for-27 with a pair of walks during the seven-game stretch.

Davidson's Heating Up: First baseman Matt Davidson is heating up at the plate after a slow start to the season. In his first eight games of the season, Davidson hit .143 (4-for-28) with 13 strikeouts. In his last six games he's hitting .333 (7-for-21) with 6 runs, 1 double, 4 home runs and 9 RBI. He has hit safely in his last four games.

d'Arnaud is Dialed In: Fresh off of being reinstated from the 7-day injured list two days ago, infielder Chase d'Arnaud returned to the lineup last night and went 3-for-4 with a double. In three games this year, d'Arnaud is hitting .545 (6-for-11) with 3 runs, 1 double, 2 home runs and 3 RBI.

Avoid the Brooms: Nashville is looking for a win tonight to avoid the three-game series sweep. The last time the Sounds were swept was June 16-19 of 2018 in Albuquerque.

What's the word around Nashville?

John Blake (@RangerBlake)

LHP Kyle Bird was optioned to Triple-A Nashville after Wednesday's game. Rangers will make a corresponding roster move on Friday.

Minor League Baseball (@MiLB)

.@Rangers' Eli White flashin' the leatha for @nashvillesounds https://atmilb.com/2IpTCkf

The BIG 98 (@98WSIX)

.@mrBobbyBones is ready for tonight's @nashvillesounds #ThrowbackThursday game

Lunchbox (@RadioLunchbox)

Yo @ProducerEddie Don't screw up when you sing the National Anthem tonight at the @nashvillesounds game It will reflect poorly on us as a show. (kind of hope you crash and burn so you go viral) Your Friend, Lunchbox

Jennifer Waddell (@JenniferWFOX17)

Hi I'll be throwing out the first pitch for the @nashvillesounds tomorrow and it's a @FOXNashville Friday fireworks night!! But tonight... first 2k fans get the t-shirt I'm sporting here! #Summer of #Baseball #SoundsRemastered @nashvillesounds

