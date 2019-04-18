YouTube Sensation Domingo Ayala to Bring Popular "Theory of Beisbol" to 2019 Triple-A Home Run Derby

El Paso - YouTube sensation and aspiring "beisbol" instructor, Domingo Ayala, will bring his "Theory of Beisbol" to El Paso for the 2019 Triple-A Home Run Derby to be held on July 8th at Southwest University Park. The derby kicks off three days of festivities during Minor League Baseball's premier event - the 2019 Triple-A Baseball All-Star Game - hosted by the El Paso Chihuahuas.

According to his website, Ayala started playing baseball at the age of two and soon became one of the best players in his hometown of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. In his pursuit to make it to a Major League Baseball roster, Ayala packed his bags and moved to the United States.

Now, the self-proclaimed best baseball player in the world, Ayala claims to be 17 years old. Though many believe him to be slightly older, no one has seen a birth certificate to disprove his claim. As he travels the world teaching baseball, his ultimate goal is to make it to the big leagues.

"To our knowledge, Domingo hasn't appeared at a Minor League Baseball event and we though the Triple-A Home Run Derby would be the perfect time and place to have Domingo spread his knowledge and love for baseball," said Senior Vice President and General Manager Brad Taylor.

The 2019 edition of the Triple-A Baseball Home Run Derby will feature the best players in Triple-A baseball competing in a skills challenge and a home run hitting contest. More information on the format will follow in the coming months.

