OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 18, 2019

Omaha Storm Chasers (7-6) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (6-7)

Game #14 of 140/Home #8 of 70 (3-4)

Pitching Probables: OMA-LHP Foster Griffin (0-1, 5.00) vs. OKC-RHP Dennis Santana (NR, -.--)

Thursday, April 18, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers close out their series against the Omaha Storm Chasers at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Pepsi products, bottled water and select beers are available for $2. The current series is tied, 1-1.

Last Game: Omaha evened the series against the Dodgers Wednesday with an 8-5 win at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers led, 3-1, after the first inning before the Storm Chasers outscored the Dodgers, 7-2, the rest of the way, scoring in six of nine innings with eight extra-base hits. Omaha brought home the first run of the night on a sacrifice fly by Frank Schwindel. In the bottom of the first inning, the Dodgers grabbed the lead. A single by Will Smith, coupled with an Omaha throwing error, allowed the Dodgers to tie the game. OKC loaded the bases and added two more runs. Kyle Garlick drew a bases-loaded walk before Cameron Perkins hit into a fielder's choice. Omaha's Nicky Lopez hit a RBI double in the third inning to cut OKC's lead to 3-2 and Elier Hernandez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to put the Storm Chasers in front, 4-3. A two-run homer by Cheslor Cuthbert in the fifth inning made it a 6-3 Omaha advantage. A RBI double by Nick Dini in the top of the sixth extended Omaha to a 7-3 lead. Connor Joe hit a RBI single in the sixth inning to cut Omaha's lead to 7-4 before Hernandez's RBI groundout extended Omaha's lead back to four runs in the eighth. The Dodgers made some noise in the bottom of the ninth, scoring once and loading the bases with two outs, but Matt Beaty grounded out to end the game. OKC starting pitcher Daniel Corcino (0-1) was charged with the loss, allowing six runs on nine hits over 5.0 innings. Omaha reliever Kevin Lenik (2-0) entered the game in the third inning and got the win, pitching 2.1 scoreless frames.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Dennis Santana makes his first start of the season with OKC, returning to the team after making three relief appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers...Santana started the season with OKC, but was recalled April 7 by Los Angeles. He made three appearances out of the Dodgers bullpen and allowed a total of four runs and six hits over 5.0 IP with four walks and six K's. He was optioned back to OKC April 14...Santana began the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa before making his first career start with OKC May 19, 2018 and his Major League debut just 12 days later June 1. However, a right rotator cuff strain sent him to the 60-day Disabled List on June 9 and effectively ended his season...In his Triple-A debut last season, Santana earned the win after firing six shutout innings. He retired the first nine Nashville batters he faced, with six via strikeout. He tied his career-high with 11 K's, and for his strong debut, he was named the PCL Pitcher of the Week for May 14-20, marking his first career weekly award...With the Los Angeles Dodgers, Santana pitched 3.2 innings of relief to earn the win in his MLB debut in Colorado. He allowed five runs on six hits with one walk and struck out four. He also collected his first big league hit, knocking a two-run double in his first MLB at-bat...Santana enters the 2019 season ranked as the Dodgers' No. 7 prospect, according to Baseball America...He originally signed as a shortstop as an international free agent in March 2013 at the age of 16 out of the Dominican Republic and converted to pitching in 2014...Tonight marks his first career appearance against Omaha.

Against the Storm Chasers: 2019: 2-2 2018: 8-8 All-time: 159-148 At OKC: 82-71

The Dodgers and Storm Chasers are meeting for their second series of the 2019 season...All 16 games between the teams are scheduled to be completed by May 29...The teams split a weather-shortened two-game series at Werner Park last week. Omaha won the first meeting, 4-0, as the Dodgers were shut out for the first time this season, but the Dodgers bounced back to win the second game, 7-5. The third game of the series was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up May 27 during a doubleheader...Edwin Ríos went 4-for-8 against the Storm Chasers last week with a double, RBI and run scored. Last season against Omaha, he batted .410 in 16 games, leading the Dodgers with 25 hits, including a team-best eight doubles, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and two home runs...OKC has only won one season series against Omaha over the last eight seasons (11-3 in 2016) and is 1-5-2 in the season series since 2011.

Full Steam Ahead: The Dodgers have scored 28 runs over their last three games after totaling 31 runs over their first 10 games of the season. During the three-game stretch, the team is batting .345 (41x119) and is 17-for-47 (.362) with runners in scoring position after batting .202 (16-for-79) with runners in scoring position over the first 10 games of the season combined...After starting the season 0-for-12 with no RBI with the bases loaded, the Dodgers have gone 5-for-10 with 11 RBI with the bases loaded over the last three games.

Rule 5 Rulers: Connor Joe went 3-for-4 last night with a RBI and run scored, playing in his first game with OKC since clearing waivers and being returned to the Dodgers as a Major League Rule 5 selection after starting the season with the San Francisco Giants. Joe had 47 hits in 49 games with OKC last season, including 18 extra-base hits...Drew Jackson also picked up three hits last night, going 3-for-4 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored. Jackson has notched back-to-back three-hit games, going 6-for-8 with two doubles, three walks and four runs. He was returned to the Dodgers from Baltimore April 10 after being designated for assignment as a Major League Rule 5 pick.

Sophomore Surge: Will Smith picked up a hit last night and scored a run. He leads the team or is tied for the team lead in most offensive categories with three home runs, 10 RBI, 10 runs scored, seven extra-base hits and 10 walks...He ranks tied for sixth in the PCL in walks, 9th in OPS at 1.201 and 10th in the league with a .479 on-base percentage...Smith struggled at the Triple-A level at the end of the 2018 season, going just 12-for-87 (.138) over 25 games. He totaled only five extra-base hits and had seven walks against 37 strikeouts.

Hits Aplenty: For the third straight game, the Dodgers tallied a double-digit hit total last night, collecting 12 hits Wednesday after totaling 15 hits Tuesday and 14 hits Monday. The Dodgers have a combined 41 hits over the last three games after posting 70 total hits through their first 10 games of the season...On the other side, the Dodgers have allowed double-digit hit totals in three straight games. Omaha tallied 13 hits last night and 16 hits Tuesday after Iowa connected on 11 hits Monday. Oklahoma City has allowed 40 hits over the last three games after allowing 69 total hits through the first 10 games of 2019. Opposing teams have batted .339 (40x118) with 21 extra-base hits, including eight home runs, and scored 25 runs. In the first 10 games of the season the Dodgers allowed 37 runs, 27 extra-base hits and just seven homers.

Where the Rubber Meets the Road: Tonight will be the Dodgers' first rubber match of 2019. Last season in rubber matches, the team went 3-0 and was 7-4 when playing the final game of a series with a chance to win the set.

Around the Horn: After starting the season 1-for-12 with no RBI, Cameron Perkins has gone 8-for-20 with three doubles and four RBI since...Last night marked the first time the Dodgers left 15 runners on base in a game since July 14, 2017 during an 11-10 loss against New Orleans...Omaha's pitching staff threw 208 pitches last night, with the same amount of balls and strikes (104 each). Three of the five pitchers used by the Storm Chasers threw more balls than strikes...Omaha recorded two stolen bases last night and OKC has now allowed a league-leading 20 stolen bases in only 23 attempts. The Storm Chasers are 12-for-13 in four games against the Dodgers.

