Charlotte FC Midfielder Ben Bender Joins USL Championship Side Tampa Bay Rowdies on Loan
September 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced midfielder Ben Bender has joined the Tampa Bay Rowdies on loan for the remainder of the season.
The Club also exercised the midfielder's option for the 2025 season.
"This loan will be vital for Ben to play first team football as he continues to work his way back to form," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "Due to the serious injury he suffered late last season, he had an extended absence from competitive matches and this is a great opportunity for Ben to get consistent minutes for the remainder of the season in the USL Championship. We're delighted to simultaneously exercise his option for the 2025 season and look forward to him returning to the Club for preseason after a successful loan spell."
Bender played in six MLS matches this season for the Club after returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury.
Everyone at the Club wishes Ben well on his loan to Tampa Bay.
Transaction: Charlotte FC midfielder Ben Bender joins the Tampa Bay Rowdies on loan for the remainder of the season.
