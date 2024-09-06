Houston Dynamo FC Host LAFC in Search of Back-To-Back Victories
September 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to Shell Energy Stadium to host LAFC on Saturday, Sept. 7, with kickoff time scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, in the second of back-to-back matches versus Los Angeles.
The Dynamo earned a 2-0 victory at LAFC last weekend behind debut MLS goals from forwards Ezequiel Ponce and Lawrence Ennali. The Dynamo also played LAFC in consecutive matches last season, earning two victories in June.
Houston's push for the playoffs continues as they remain in the heart of playoff contention with eight matches remaining, including five at home and five versus opponents currently inside the playoff line. Houston has only lost twice in their last 12 MLS matches, while finding the back of the net 24 times during that stretch
Additionally, the Club will host Military Appreciation Night on Saturday to honor all past and present service members.
Houston will continue league play at home versus Real Salt Lake on Saturday, Sept. 14, before hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC vs. LAFC
WHEN:
Saturday, Sept. 7 - 7:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Keith Costigan and Maurice Edu
Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro and Marcelo Balboa
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 6, 2024
- Atlanta United Academy to Kick-Off 2024-25 Season Saturday - Atlanta United FC
- Inter Miami CF Academy Announces Rosters and Competition Details Ahead of 2024-25 Season - Inter Miami CF
- LAFC Travels to Houston to Face the Dynamo on Saturday, September 7, at Shell Energy Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- From Lisbon to MLS: Iuru Tavares Reflects on his Charlotte Journey So Far - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Host St. Louis CITY SC in First Meeting - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Host LAFC in Search of Back-To-Back Victories - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal Academy Enters Fifth MLS Next Season with Three Teams - Club de Foot Montreal
- Bank of America Stadium to Serve as Early Voting Site for Third Consecutive Election - Charlotte FC
- Rapids Academy Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo Called into U.S. U-18 Men's Youth National Team for Upcoming International Friendlies - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC Midfielder Ben Bender Joins USL Championship Side Tampa Bay Rowdies on Loan - Charlotte FC
- Stefan Chirila Called to U.S. U18 Men's Youth National Team for Upcoming Tournament - FC Cincinnati
- New England Revolution Academy Realigns Age Groups, Announces Roster as 2024-25 MLS NEXT Season Kicks Off - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Host LAFC in Search of Back-To-Back Victories
- Houston Dynamo FC Winger Lawrence Ennali to Miss the Remainder of the Season with ACL Injury
- Ezequiel Ponce and Franco Escobar Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat LAFC 2-0 Behind Two Debut Goals
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 1-0 to Toronto FC in Return to MLS Play