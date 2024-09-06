Houston Dynamo FC Host LAFC in Search of Back-To-Back Victories

September 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to Shell Energy Stadium to host LAFC on Saturday, Sept. 7, with kickoff time scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, in the second of back-to-back matches versus Los Angeles.

The Dynamo earned a 2-0 victory at LAFC last weekend behind debut MLS goals from forwards Ezequiel Ponce and Lawrence Ennali. The Dynamo also played LAFC in consecutive matches last season, earning two victories in June.

Houston's push for the playoffs continues as they remain in the heart of playoff contention with eight matches remaining, including five at home and five versus opponents currently inside the playoff line. Houston has only lost twice in their last 12 MLS matches, while finding the back of the net 24 times during that stretch

Additionally, the Club will host Military Appreciation Night on Saturday to honor all past and present service members.

Houston will continue league play at home versus Real Salt Lake on Saturday, Sept. 14, before hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC vs. LAFC

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 7 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Keith Costigan and Maurice Edu

Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro and Marcelo Balboa

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)

Major League Soccer Stories from September 6, 2024

