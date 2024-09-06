Sporting KC Travels to Take on New York Red Bulls

September 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City will make the club's first trip to Red Bull Arena in more than three years when the club takes on the New Red Bulls this weekend in Harrison, New Jersey. Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. CT in the first of six MLS matches on Saturday night and all the action will be available live on Apple TV for MLS Season Pass subscribers.

Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show RBNYvSKC, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the KC Power & Light District featuring food and drink specials. In addition, radio coverage will air locally on 94.5 FM, 1510 AM and 1340 AM with live audio streams in the Sporting KC App as well as a simulcast on SiriusXM FC.

Sporting heads to the east coast for the first time in a year - dating back to a road trip at Miami on Sept. 9, 2023 -- for the club's last of six matches against Eastern Conference foes during the MLS regular season campaign as SKC looks to continue the club's strong run of form following Leagues Cup 2024.

Since the mid-season tournament, Sporting has posted back-to-back shutout performances with a 3-0 win over Orlando on Aug. 24 in league play and a 2-0 victory against Indy Eleven three days later in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals. Manager Peter Vermes, who earned his 250th coaching win in all competitions with the result, now leads Sporting into a month of September which will feature six key matches.

SKC September Schedule

Sept. 7: SKC at New York

Sept. 15: SKC at Seattle

Sept. 18: SKC vs. Colorado

Sept. 21: SKC vs. Minnesota

Sept. 25: SKC at LAFC^

Sept. 28: SKC at St. Louis

^2024 U.S. Open Cup Final

Saturday's showdown features a pair of MLS charter clubs who have met 58 times in a regular season series that is deadlocked with each team holding a 22-22-14 record. This year's encounter is the first at Red Bull Arena since April 17, 2021 when Daniel Salloi -- who scored the game-winning goal in the memorable 2017 U.S. Open Cup Final between the sides -- again scored the game-winning goal in the 2-1 victory.

Both clubs finished eighth in their respective conferences last season as the Red Bulls reached the playoffs for a 24th time, most of any team in MLS history. This year, New York sits fourth in the East as the Red Bulls will be aiming to bounce back from their first home loss of the year last weekend in a 2-0 defeat to Philadelphia that also snapped a nine-game unbeaten run in league play.

Since Red Bull Arena opened in 2010, the Red Bulls boast the most home wins in Major League Soccer (140). New York's attack will be led on Saturday by Belgian Designated Player Dante Vanzeir (two goals, nine assists) and Brazilian attacker Elias Manoel (six goals, four assists). The Red Bulls also acquired Uruguayan international Felipe Carballo on loan last month and the midfielder made his debut as a second-half substitute last weekend.

The hosts will be without six players -- including Paraguayan goalkeeper Carlos Coronel (international duty), Scottish Designated Player Lewis Morgan (international duty) and Swedish Designated Player Emil Forsberg (injury) -- as well as head coach Sando Schwarz (caution accumulation suspension) on Saturday while the visitors will also be missing major contributors with leading scorer William Agada suspended, winger Stephen Afrifa earning his first callup to the Canadian Men's National Team and Designated Player Nemanja Radoja injured.

Sporting Kansas City at New York Red Bulls

2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 28

Saturday, Sept. 7 | 6:30 p.m. CT (6:40 kickoff)

Red Bull Arena | Harrison, New Jersey

Broadcast Schedule:

Apple TV | MLS Season Pass

English Radio | ESPN 94.5 FM & 1510 AM

Spanish Radio | La Grande 1340 AM

Satellite Radio | SiriusXM FC

