Inter Miami CF Academy Announces Rosters and Competition Details Ahead of 2024-25 Season

The Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health, announced today its full roster of over 150 players and competition details ahead of the 2024-25 season. The Academy, which funds 10 teams - the newly formed U10 and U11, and the U-12, U-13, U-14, U-15, U-16, U-17 and U-19 sides - resumed training at the state-of-the-art Florida Blue Training Center in August. The Inter Miami CF Academy is the home of 150 players, including 100 new signings, delivering the Club's commitment to developing young talent.

Competition Details

The U-13, U-14, U-15, U-16, U-17 and U-19 teams will continue participating in the MLS NEXT league from September to June. Additionally, the U-10, U-11, U-12 teams will compete in the Florida Academy League which runs from September to May.

Additionally, the Club's U-20 squad will continue competing in the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL), with the team being part of the highly competitive Florida South Premiere Conference.

2024-25 Inter Miami CF Academy Rosters

Player Name (Previous club)

U-10

Noah Aguilar (M.F.A.), Isaiah Celis (M.F.A.), Christopher Crooks (Juventus), Dimitri Linton (Parkland), Mateo Messi (Inter Miami CF), Mateus Molina (Inter Miami CF) Roberto Moreno (Doral SC), Lucas Perdomo (Inter Miami CF), Samuel Ramos (M.F.A.), Santiago Rosati (M.F.A.), Gabriel Sacca (Miami Beach), Noah Sabath (Weston Select), Noah Scaglia (Inter Miami CF) Lucas Tocicki (Inter Miami CF), Mathias Villalobos (Inter Miami CF)

U-11

Jordan Acosta (Miami Lakes), Liam Ben Ain (Weston FC), Stefano Campo (Barça Academy Pro Miami), Sebastian Cruz (Tekkerz), Enzo Correira (Prime FC), Lucas Costa (Ft. Lauderdale FC), Andre Del Rio (Prime FC), Jose Hervas (Weston FC), Liam Henry (Strikers), Giandaniele Lorio (Doral SC), Yohan Maldonado (Galacticos), Cristobal Pita (Weston FC), Paul Ritter (Gauchitos), Kingston Stovall (Tekkerz)

U-12

Jeronimo Barahona (Key Biscayne SC), Xadrian Chirino (Weston FC), Adam Danino (Barça Academy Pro Miami), Benji Ehrenstein (Weston FC), Sebastian Girona (Weston Select), Dylan Lancey (Parkland), Mateo Luna (Barça Academy Pro Miami), Maximiliiano Marquez (FC Prime), Bryce McDonald (South Florida Football Academy), Andres Pastora (Barça Academy Pro Miami), Daveed Porter (Tekkerz), Flynn Sieber (Feyenord), Nathan Soyode (Weston FC), Kiril Tkachenko (SIB Select), Julian Yema (Barça Academy Pro Miami)

U-13

Bauti Apablaza (Inter Miami CF), Sebastian Bennett (Tekkerz), Amir Castillo (Barça Academy Pro Miami), Yohan Calixte (Inter Miami CF), Noah Camargo (Weston FC), Angel Diaz (Tekkerz), Eleazar Guevara (Inter Miami CF), Diego Isturiz (Barça Academy Pro Miami), Paxton Jakymec (Galacticos), Nicolas Javier (Galacticos), Roger Llaurado (Inter Miami CF), Jacob Mashcarena (Inter Miami CF), Thiago Messi (Inter Miami CF), Kevin O'Donovan (Inter Miami CF), Amar Osman (Inter Miami CF), Owen Rodier (Inter Miami CF), Romeo Rodriguez (Inter Miami CF), Mathias Rodriguez (Inter Miami CF), Mason Sevekos (Weston FC), Matthew Silva (South Florida Football Academy), Benjamin Suarez (Inter Miami CF), Manuel Yarur (Key Biscayne)

U-14

Adrian Almeida (Supreme), Andres Campbell (Inter Miami CF), Arnold Coburn (Key Biscayne SC), Alessio Corbelli (GOT FC), Daniel Cotes (East Florida United), Noah DesRois (Inter Miami CF), Mathew Deliverance (Inter Miami CF), Navid Farajzadeh (Inter Miami CF), Feguens Herard (Inter Miami CF), Daniel Hernandez (Inter Miami CF), Nathan Hyacinth (Inter Miami CF), Jeronimo Insaurrable (Inter Miami CF), Rafael Soto (Weston FC), Luka Kolkowski (Inter Miami CF), Carlo Liverani (Key Biscayne SC), Alejandro Lopez (Inter Miami CF), Fabian Martinez (GOT FC), Valentino Morales (Inter Miami CF), Andrea Mohorovic (Key Biscayne SC), Finley Murphy (Miami Shores), Jovani Pantoja (Inter Miami CF), Manuel Penche (Inter Miami CF), Santiago Salazar (Tampa Bay United), Arseni Shamrynn (Inter Miami CF), Josue Zelaya (Galactico), Charlie Vetto (Inter Miami CF), Aiden Wallensky (Sunrise Prime), Julio Zabaleta (Inter Miami CF)

U-15

Antonio Antonelli (Inter Miami CF), Gabe Ceballos (Weston FC), Aiden Crooks (Inter Miami CF), Dereck Delgado (Inter Miami CF), Diego Dini (Inter Miami CF), Javon Flores (Inter Miami CF), Jayden Gachette (Inter Miami CF), Ashua Gill (Inter Miami CF), Austin Gomez (Paris Saint-Germain Academy Miami), Mohammed Jamhour (Barça Academy Pro Miami), Rashaan Jeune (Inter Miami CF), Mateo Kolskowski (Inter Miami CF), Alejandro Malave (Atletico Madrid), Diego Martinez (Paris Saint-Germain Academy Miami), Mathias Martinez (Inter Miami CF), Eduardo Marttos (Inter Miami CF), Oriol Oliver (Inter Miami CF), Luciano Peña (Inter Miami CF), Fabio Ron (Miami Rush Kendall SC), Zion Salmon (Inter Miami CF), Roberto Sardinha (Inter Miami CF), Panajiotis Veves (Inter Miami CF), Dorian Torres-Aybar (Miami Rush Kendall SC), Levi Williams (Inter Miami CF), TJ Williams (Inter Miami CF)

U-16

Ashraf Bedard, Liam Barhod (Portland Timbers), Jelani Bradshaw (Inter Miami CF), Zidane Cadet (Inter Miami CF), Nash Daermin (Inter Miami CF), Connor Dale (Inter Miami CF), Mateo DePaula (Inter Miami CF), Gabriel Florentino (Inter Miami CF), Sean Gormley (Inter Miami CF), Cayden Guillaume (Weston FC), Dominic Igot (Galacticos), Nessin Jena (Inter Miami CF), Giuliano Mancinelli (Platense), Santiago Martinez (Athletum FC), Alairton Mendez (Inter Miami CF), Jefferson Moradel (Inter Miami CF), Luis Moringlane (Inter Miami CF), Mathew Moreau (Weston FC), Leandro Padilla (Inter Miami CF), Lucas Penche (Inter Miami CF), Sebastian Ramirez (Inter Miami CF), Brandon Souza (Weston FC), Yarlis Valdes Cassiani (Inter Miami CF), Liam Veizaga (Inter Miami CF), Matias Vieux (Inter Miami CF), Kai Willianson (Inter Miami CF), Randall White (Inter Miami CF)

U-17

Josue Alvarado (Athletum FC), Jesus Alvarez (Inter Miami CF), Max Armando (Inter Miami CF), Daniel Betancur (Miami Rush Kendall SC), Gleyber Caro (Herron), Armani Dieudone (Pinellas County), Kamarli Forde (Inter Miami CF), Victor Hernandez (Inter Miami CF), Quinton John (Inter Miami CF), Lucas Ladislau (South Florida Football Academy), Cai McClean (Inter Miami CF), Engels Merchan (Florida Rush), Juan Moreno (Inter Miami CF), Jeremy Ortela (Inter Miami CF), Max Ponikorovski (Inter Miami CF), Arturo Querales (Athletum FC), Isaias Rodriguez (Inter Miami CF), Alex Shaw (Inter Miami CF), Ignacio Silva (Inter Miami CF), Marco Simion (Inter Miami CF), Daniel Toht (South Florida Football Academy), Rodrigo Vanososte (Inter Miami CF), Bohn Vergari (South Florida Football Academy), Alex Urquidi (Weston FC)

U-19

Nicholas Almeida (Inter Miami CF), Gabriel Alonso (Inter Miami CF), Tyler Austin (Inter Miami CF), Lucas Choux (Inter Miami CF), Lucas Cortes (Inter Miami CF), Naej Desravins (Inter Miami CF), Ryan Duarte (Olimpia), Victor Fung (Inter Miami CF), Mateo Garcia (Weston FC), Mitchel Garcia (Inter Miami CF), Diego Lagos (Miami Rush Kendall SC), Matias Marin (Weston FC), Cadriano Marsh (Inter Miami CF), Emiliano Mercenari (Miami Rush Kendall SC), Angel Patino (Miami Rush Kendall SC), Sergio Perello (Inter Miami CF), Mateo Pereyra (Inter Miami CF), Daniel Pinter (Inter Miami CF), Alexander Rapp (South Florida Football Academy), Lucas Robbins (Inter Miami CF), Lucas Russo (Real Salt Lake), Mateo Saja (Inter Miami CF), Daniel Sumalla (Miami Rush Kendall SC), Mario Stoka (Inter Miami CF), Dimytro Torubara (Inter Miami CF), Mateo Turletti (Inter Miami CF), Ian Urkidi (Inter Miami CF), Chaz Williams (Inter Miami CF), Mateo Zambrano (Inter Miami CF)

UPSL

Mario Bardi (Inter Miami CF), Diego Cerron (Strikers), Edson Davilma (Inter Miami CF), Lovender Delinois (Island U), Matteo DePalo (Inter Miami CF), Maximiliano Fadel (Athletum), Lesther Garcia (Inter Miami CF), Gabo Leal (Inter Miami CF), Ignacio Ledesma (Inter Miami CF), Dylan Martinez (Inter Miami CF), Dylan Mendez (Inter Miami CF), Alex Padilla (Sunrise Prime FC), Milo Parquet (Inter Miami CF), Matthew Perez (Inter Miami CF), Preston Plambeck (IMG), Nicolas Preciado (Weston FC), Francisco Ramos (Inter Miami CF), Diego Rey (Weston FC), Yoelkis Rodriguez (Inter Miami CF), Matteo Sarmiento (Inter Miami CF), Ivan Schmid (Minnesota), Sebastian Ottero (Inter Miami CF), Felipe Valencia (Inter Miami CF), Nino Venezia (Athletum), Theo Vorenkamp (Cultural), Lucas Villanueva (Inter Miami CF), Kendri Villafuerte (ISA Shultz)

A Proven Pathway to the First Team

Launched in September 2019, the Inter Miami CF Academy has recruited and developed the most talented fútbol athletes from across South Florida, offering them the best opportunities and resources to grow on and off the pitch at no cost to the players and families.

Despite its young history, the Academy has already proven to be a successful developmental pathway to the Inter Miami CF First Team, having produced 10 players who signed to the First Team - Felipe Valencia, Edison Azcona and Ian Fray ahead of 2021; Noah Allen ahead of 2022; Benjamin Cremaschi, and David Ruiz ahead of 2023; Leo Afonso, Israel Boatwright, Tyler Hall, and Santiago Morales ahead of 2024. Several of them have made their MLS debuts and have played crucial roles in the success of the First Team, helping them win the Club's first-ever title by winning the 2023 Leagues Cup and contributing to the historic 2024 MLS campaign.

Additionally, several current and former Inter Miami CF Academy players have featured on the international stage, with numerous appearances over the course of the 2023-2024 Academy season; this includes 13 players who received USMYNT call-ups and featured in important competitions such as the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, U-17 World Cup, and the CONCACAF Nations League. Last season also saw 30 Academy players receive international call-ups for other countries around the world.

Notably, two of our 2023-2024 UPSL players have earned spots on the 2024 Inter Miami CF II roster. In total, 20 former Academy players are now part of the current Inter Miami CF II squad.

2023-24 Season Highlights

U-12 Team:

Florida Academy League Playoffs champion

LaLiga Promises second bracket winner

Weston Cup champion

Freedom Cup champion

Silver Division in the Easter International Cup champion

U-13 Team:

MLS Next Division league champion

Newell's Cup semifinalist

Weston Cup champion

Youth International Cup champion

U-14 Team:

MLS Next Division league champion

Silver Division in the Easter International Cup champion

2024 Cayman Islands Invitational U-14 Cup champion

Weston Cup champion

Freedom Cup champion

Youth International Cup champion

U-15 Team:

MLS Next Flex group champion and qualified for the playoffs

Generation adidas Cup quarterfinalist

Weston Cup champion

Freedom Cup champion

Youth International Cup champion

U-16 Team:

MLS Next Division league champion and qualified for the playoff.

Tournoi International finalist

Reached quarterfinals of playoffs

Weston Cup champion

Freedom Cup champion

Youth International Cup champion

U-17 Team:

MLS Next Division league champion and qualified for the playoffs

Generation adidas Cup second bracket winner

Weston Cup champion

Freedom Cup champion

Youth International Cup champion

UPSL:

UPSL League Finalists

