Bank of America Stadium to Serve as Early Voting Site for Third Consecutive Election

CHARLOTTE - Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, will return as an early voting site for the 2024 General Election, serving all residents of Mecklenburg County regardless of their designated polling place. This is the third year Bank of America Stadium has opened its doors to serve as a polling location, having previously opened as an early voting site in 2020 and 2022. In addition, the stadium was used for civic purposes in 2021 as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site.

From October 17 through November 2, Mecklenburg County residents will be able to utilize Bank of America Stadium to register to vote and cast their ballots. On non-stadium event days and when the stadium bowl is not in use, visitors will also be able to take photos overlooking the field after voting.

Having served more than 25,000 residents over the last two elections, Bank of America Stadium stadium was one of the first polling sites for the National Football League's league-wide initiative, NFL Votes, in 2020. The nonpartisan initiative encourages voting and civic engagement throughout the NFL and its communities, and Panthers' wide receiver Adam Thielen is featured in a commercial spot for the campaign.

Panthers first-year head coach Dave Canales is also engaged in NFL Votes with its NFL Vota campaign - a public awareness campaign inspiring eligible voters in the Latino community to engage in the democratic process.

"For any election it's incredibly important that all voices are heard, particularly Latino voices," said Canales, the only active Hispanic head coach in the NFL. "I'm so proud to be part of an organization like the Panthers that takes its role in the community so seriously, opening up our stadium to create impact that extends far beyond the football field."

The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC are committed to mobilizing its resources to educate, register and activate their local community ahead of the election, ensuring every community member has an accessible venue to practice their civic duty.

"We are proud to open up Bank of America Stadium once again as an early voting site this year for Mecklenburg County residents," said Carolina Panthers President Kristi Coleman. "We are committed to helping ensure our community can participate in the democratic process, and act as a one-stop resource for voter education, awareness, and action."

Charlotte FC and United States Men's National Team defender Tim Ream is also featured in a public service announcement for When We All Vote Soccer Collective that will begin running Sept. 6 to promote voting registration. Ream joined the club in August.

Fans attending the Charlotte FC home match on Sept. 21 can stop by the You Can Vote booth located between the East Gate and Team Store to learn more about voter registration or to register on-site.

Please find additional information on how to vote at Bank of America Stadium and frequently asked questions at bankofamericastadium.com/vote.

Bank of America Stadium EARLY VOTING site dates:

Saturday, Oct. 17 - Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024

Hours:

Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

