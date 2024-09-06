Rapids Academy Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo Called into U.S. U-18 Men's Youth National Team for Upcoming International Friendlies

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Rapids Academy goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo has been called up to the U.S. U-18 Men's Youth National Team for the team's upcoming friendlies in September, U.S. Soccer announced today. Campagnolo will join the national team from September 6-17 in Niigata, Japan, for three friendlies against Niigata, Japan and Peru.

"Zack's call up to the U.S. U-18 team speaks to the progress he has made during his time with the national team, Rapids 2 and the Rapids Academy. Having been a part of the U-15, U-16 and U-17 national teams, Zack has the experience to continue to make an impact at the international level. We are thrilled to see Zack earn this opportunity and represent the Academy on the national stage," said Chris Cartlidge, Rapids Academy Technical Director.

Campagnolo, 17, joined the Rapids Academy in August 2023 after spending three seasons with the Orlando City SC Academy. He started his time with Orlando City's U-15 side in 2020 before joining the U-17s at the beginning of the 2022-23 MLS NEXT season. During his time with Orlando, the goalkeeper had the opportunity to train with Sporting Portugal in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2022 and Germany's FC Schalke 04 in Gelsenjkkirchen, Germany, in 2023.

During the 2023-24 MLS NEXT season, Campagnolo spent time with the club's U-17 team, helping the team to a spot in the 2023-24 MLS NEXT Cup after finishing as the runner-up in MLS NEXT Pro Pathway Western Conference.

His performances across the season earned him a spot on the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star roster where he represented the West in the side's fight against the best players of the East.

In addition to his time with the Academy, Campagnolo has also played for the club's MLS NEXT Pro side, Rapids 2. He made his professional debut on July 16, 2024, in a match against Minnesota United FC 2 and has since gone on to log five additional starts for the team.

Campagnolo's national team experience extends to the country's U-15, U-16 and U-17 sides. The goalkeeper made his first official national team debut with the U-15s in 2022 at the Torneo Delle Nazioni in Italy, playing in three matches against Slovenia, Italy and Portugal. He earned himself the Man of the Match honor for his performance against Italy during the tournament.

Campagnolo made the jump to the U-16 side in November 2022, earning a call up for the Football Federations Cup in Spain where he made two appearances for the team in their matches against Spain and England.

In September 2023, Campagnolo joined the U-17s for the first time in his national team career for the Vaclav Jezek Tournament in the Czech Republic as the team prepared for the upcoming World Cup. He was named to the U.S. roster for the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup where the team made a run all the way to the Round of 16 before falling short to Germany in a 3-2 loss. Most recently, Campagnolo was called up to the U-17s in West Palm Beach, Florida, for the team's first training camp of 2024.

