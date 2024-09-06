New England Revolution Academy Realigns Age Groups, Announces Roster as 2024-25 MLS NEXT Season Kicks Off

September 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution Academy launches the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season on Saturday, September 7. This season, the Academy will feature 65 returning players and 34 newcomers, 99 athletes total, representing all six New England states and regions abroad. The Revolution will field three teams in the Under-13, Under-14, and Under-15 divisions and realign teams to the Under-16 and Under-18 age groups.

For the 2024-25 season, MLS NEXT has continued to evolve the Pro Player Pathway, with MLS academies moving from the U15 and U17 age group designations to the U16 and U18 age group designations. All MLS academies will compete in the U19 age group and rosters will be made up of U18 players and a limited number of overage players. Designed to improve the player pathway by optimizing the transition from the academy level to MLS NEXT Pro, this evolution results from comprehensive analysis, including input from Chief Soccer Officers, Academy Directors, and coaches throughout the MLS ecosystem.

The new pathway will create greater alignment by providing a higher level of competition for all MLS NEXT players prior to signing professionally, playing in college, or pursuing other opportunities. The additional year (i.e., shifting U15 to U16) will provide MLS clubs more opportunity to establish clear and effective development paths for each player.

Once again, the Revolution Academy sent multiple teams to the MLS NEXT playoffs last season. The U-15s made a playoff appearance for the second consecutive year, while the U-19s entered the post-season tournament as the two-time reigning MLS NEXT Cup champions. In 2023, the Under-19s team became the first club in MLS NEXT history to win consecutive Cup Finals in the same age group after also lifting the trophy in 2022. The Revolution Academy U-13s also had an accomplished year in the 2023-24 MLS NEXT campaign, capping the season with a remarkable 30-1-1 record.

With the club's MLS NEXT Pro side, Academy players continue to gain professional experience at an accelerated rate. Since the developmental team was introduced in 2020, 39 current or former Revolution Academy players have made their professional debuts with Revolution II. Additionally, six Academy players have signed amateur agreements with Revolution II during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

The Revolution Academy's Residency Program begins its sixth season and has more than tripled the amount of players hosted in its three residency homes, each staffed by two guardians and located within walking distance of the Revolution Training Center. The fully funded Residency Program supports elite player development and established academic requirements for athletes from New England and beyond. In addition, the Revolution have expanded their training facility, with a new full-sized artificial field dedicated for academy use located at the Revolution Training Center in Foxborough, which opened in April 2024.

For the second year in a row, the Revolution Academy has placed every eligible player at elite NCAA universities on a scholarship, including these 14 recent graduates who will continue their careers at top collegiate soccer programs: Steban Lopera (2005 - Revere, Mass.), Ryan Carney (2006 - Dunstable, Mass.), and Gabriel Chavez (2005 - Wethersfield, Conn.) at Providence College, Garrett Holman (2006 - Hamburg, N.J.) at Syracuse University, Bryce Flowers (2005 - Sharon, Mass.) and Tyler Flowers (2005 - Sharon, Mass.) at Penn State, Travis Kahoalii (2006 - Whitman, Mass.) at the University of Louisville, Alex Parvu (2005 - Cumberland, R.I.) at the University of Virginia, Jamie Kabuusu (2006 - Chestnut Hill, Mass.) at Duke University, Alex Rapo (2006 - Dover, Mass.) at Babson College, Mason Sullivan (2005 - Boston, Mass.) at Wake Forest University, Kian Charris (2006 - Pawtucket, R.I.) at Assumption College, Henrique Dias (2006 - North Andover, Mass.) at Canisius College, and Alex St. John (2005 - Needham, Mass.) at Colgate University.

Under the leadership of Sporting Director Curt Onalfo, Technical Director Remi Roy, and Director of Youth Development Rob Becerra, the Revolution Academy boasts an experienced technical staff of returning coaches including Michael Milazzo, B.J. Noble, Brad Knighton, and Liam Connors, along with the newly hired Noah Bushey, who will lead the U-13s this year. The academy also welcomes back former Revolution goalkeeper Jeff Causey and longtime Academy goalkeeping coach Jasir Charris.

The New England Revolution Academy is the region's only completely free-to-play, elite youth development program with a direct pathway to the professional ranks. Competing in MLS NEXT, the nation's premiere youth soccer platform, the Revolution Academy accepts qualified and talented players into the program regardless of their financial situation. All players' needs and expenses related to soccer activities - training, facilities, equipment, uniforms, travel associated with competitions - are provided by the Revolution at no cost to the players or their families.

The Revolution Academy opens the 2024 fall season on Saturday, September 7 when all five Academy teams take on Bayside FC at Bayside Field in Bristol, R.I. The complete Revolution Academy roster and coaching staff is below. For more information about the New England Revolution's youth teams and Revolution Academy programming, visit revolutionsoccer.net/academy.

2024-25 MLS NEXT Season Schedule

DATES EVENT LOCATION

September 7, 2024 MLS NEXT Season Kicks Off Bayside FC Field

Bristol, R.I.

December 6-11, 2024 MLS NEXT Fest Empire Polo Ground;

Indio, Calif.

April 12-20, 2025 Generation adidas Cup IMG Academy;

Bradenton, Fla.

May 9-13, 2025 MLS NEXT Flex Maryland SoccerPlex; Boyds, Md.

TBA 2025 MLS NEXT Cup

Playoffs & Showcase TBA

TBA MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate Austin, Texas

2024-25 Revolution Academy Roster

Revolution Academy Staff

Curt Onalfo Sporting Director

Chris Tierney Assistant Sporting Director

Remi Roy Technical Director

Rob Becerra Director of Youth Development

U-16 Head Coach

BJ Noble Academy Administrator

Assistant Coach

Michael Milazzo U-18 Head Coach

Brad Knighton U-15 Head Coach

Liam Connors U-14 Head Coach

Noah Bushey U-13 Head Coach

Lucas Dantas Assistant Coach

Brandon Ianelli Assistant Coach

Jasir Charris Goalkeeping Coach

Jeff Causey Goalkeeping Coach

T.J. Love Academy Scout

Jonny Gonzalez Assistant Coach / Academy Scout

Sabrina Murray Academy Athletic Trainer

Jessica Stang Academy Athletic Trainer

Adam Smith Academy Sports Performance Coach

Dobbin Bookman Academy Sports Performance Coach

Matthew Adeoye Academy Sports Performance Coach

Mason Polay Academy Sports Performance Coach

