LAFC Travels to Houston to Face the Dynamo on Saturday, September 7, at Shell Energy Stadium
September 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC travels to take on Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Shell Energy Stadium. The match kicks off at 5:30 p.m. PT and is available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, and 980 AM La Mera Mera.
The match will be the second consecutive meeting between the two Western Conference sides. In last Saturday's match at BMO Stadium, LAFC suffered just its second regular-season loss at BMO Stadium this year, falling 2-0 to Houston. Despite the result, LAFC remains in second place in the Western Conference with a 14-6-5 record for 47 points.
The Black & Gold will be without Denis Bouanga (Gabon), Mateusz Bogusz (Poland), Omar Campos (Mexico U-23), Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg), David Martínez (Venezuela), and Cristian Olivera (Uruguay), who have all joined their respective national teams during the FIFA International Window (Sept. 2-10).
Saturday's contest, originally scheduled for July 7, was postponed due to safety considerations resulting from inclement weather caused by Hurricane Beryl in Texas' Gulf Coast region.
Match Information
Matchup: LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo
Kickoff: September 7 @ 5:30 p.m. PT
Where: Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Texas)
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)
