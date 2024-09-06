From Lisbon to MLS: Iuru Tavares Reflects on his Charlotte Journey So Far

Iuri Tavares arrived in Charlotte as a relatively unknown player but quickly made a name for himself at Crown Legacy. Over a whole season with Legacy, he scored 12 goals and assisted on three more, earning his shot with the first team.

He introduced himself to the wider Charlotte FC audience by scoring his first goal for the Club in an away match against the Vancouver Whitecaps. He netted a third of Charlotte's last six goals before Leagues Cup while stepping in for Liel Abada, who was away on Olympic duty.

As the team has returned to MLS play following Leagues Cup, Tavares hasn't been starting but Head Coach Dean Smith continues to rely on the 23-year-old just like he has all season. Tavares has 22 appearances in his first MLS season, a testament of his coach's trust in him.

"The first team has been completely different in every aspect, but everyone has been so welcoming from the coaching staff to the players," said Tavares regarding his move to MLS.

Though a Cape Verde international by heritage, Tavares calls Portugal home. He credits his time at the renowned Benfica academy in Lisbon for his development.

"Benfica was the club where I was formed and became a man," reminisced Tavares. "It's the club that gave me everything, and for that I am very grateful. It made me the person I am today.

"The experience was marvelous, because Portugal has an incredible amount of talent, so it isn't easy, but it was a great experience."

After brief first-team stints at Vitória Guimarães and Estoril following his time at Benfica, Tavares was introduced to the Crown Legacy project by then-head coach and fellow Portuguese Jose Tavares. At just 21 years old, Tavares moved across the Atlantic to a city he had never even heard of. While one might think it would be a difficult adjustment, it wasn't the case for Tavares.

"It was easy to adapt here in the United States," said Tavares. "The people are very receptive, and the team felt like a family. It also helped to have coaches that were Portuguese themselves. The rest was playing football and showing off my ability."

You'd think a new country with a different language would be the most difficult challenge Tavares faced, but it turned out that it was something that many wouldn't expect.

"The hardest challenge I faced here was the food," laughed Tavares. "Portugal has one of the best cuisines in the world... the first few months I wanted to leave simply because of the food."

On the field, Tavares was quick to demonstrate his playmaking ability. Known for his silky dribbling, he makes gliding by opponents look easy.

However, the most defining aspect of his game is his unselfishness, a trait he attributes to the values his parents instilled in him.

"The way that I am on the field is the same as I am off it," described Tavares. "I am always the same person. I'm a person that likes to help, to work for the team. I just want to help people to the maximum, and I've always been that. It comes from my family, and the education they instilled in me. My parents always told me to support those around you."

Tavares will now be able to instill those same values as a new father. Following his goal against FC Cincinnati a few weeks ago, he surprised everyone by revealing the news through his celebration.

Heading into the final stretch of the MLS season, Tavares will have "extra motivation" as he helps Charlotte continue their push for the playoffs.

The Crown is on the road next to take on CF Montreal after International Break concludes.

