Stefan Chirila Called to U.S. U18 Men's Youth National Team for Upcoming Tournament
September 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati 2 forward Stefan Chirila has been called to the U.S. U18 Men's Youth National Team roster ahead of the country's upcoming participation in the 26th International Youth Football Tournament to be played in Niigata, Japan.
Chirila will join the U18 side from September 7-17 as the USYNT will play three matches as part of the event beginning with the local Niigata Select Team on Sept. 12. The Stars and Stripes will conclude play against Japan on Sept. 14 and Peru on Sept.16.
Chirila earns the international call-up following a breakout 2023-24 youth season with the FC Cincinnati Academy U17 team where the forward was named MLS NEXT Most Valuable Player for his respective age group. Chirila finished last season's academy season with over 40 goals across all competitions.
The forward signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with FC Cincinnati 2 in May and has gone on to make 16 appearances, 11 starts, in MLSNP play and has scored six goals, tied for a team lead, while adding two assists. Chirila will join FC Cincinnati in 2025 as a Homegrown Player.
U.S. U18 Men's Youth National Team Schedule
Sept. 12
USA vs. Niigata Select - 3 p.m. local
Niigata Seiro Sports Center Albillage; Seiro, Niigata Japan
Sept. 14
USA vs. Japan - 3 p.m. local
Shibata-shi Ijimino Koen Athletic Field; Shibata, Niigata, Japan
Sept. 16
USA vs. Peru - 5:30 p.m. local
Denka Big Swan Stadium; Niigata, Japan
