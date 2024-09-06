Revolution Host St. Louis CITY SC in First Meeting

September 6, 2024

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution welcome St. Louis CITY SC to Gillette Stadium on Saturday night for the first meeting between the two clubs. The Revolution's annual Concussion Awareness Night, held in partnership with Taylor Twellman's ThinkTaylor foundation, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies in the booth, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

With nine games left in the regular season, New England returns to Gillette Stadium for one of the final four home matches of the campaign. The Revs will look to maximize their remaining opportunities on home soil to climb above the playoff line, as they sit five points back of the final Eastern Conference spot with two games in hand on the field.

Two of the club's newest members, Argentinian winger Luca Langoni and 2023 MLS Best XI defender Tim Parker, are poised to make their home debuts on Saturday. Langoni, who was acquired from Boca Juniors for a club-record transfer fee this summer, could make his first start for the Revolution after back-to-back substitute appearances. The 22-year-old winger played 33 minutes last weekend after recording a goal and assist in his debut on August 24 at Montreal.

Parker, who co-captained St. Louis to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last year in the expansion team's first season, is seeking his first Revolution appearance since being traded to New England on Aug. 3. That summer move also sent Revolution defender Henry Kessler to St. Louis, as he prepares to face his former club for the first time. Kessler has started the last two games for his new team.

The Revolution are back at full strength and ready to hit their stride down the home stretch after an injury-riddled summer. Captain and midfielder Carles Gil collected a pair of assists in his return to the pitch from injury on August 24 against Montreal. Entering Saturday's tilt, Gil (71) is two assists shy of matching Steve Ralston's club record of 73 helpers in MLS regular season play. The three-time MLS All-Star saw his run of five consecutive games with an assist come to an end last weekend at Salt Lake.

Joining Gil in the attack are forwards Giacomo Vrioni and Dylan Borrero, both now fit and ready for increased roles after seeing action off the bench in recent weeks. Since June 1, Vrioni has tallied seven goals in eight appearances, tied for fourth most in MLS, with a pair of multi-goal performances. Borrero has three assists on the season as he eyes his first league start since July 3.

New England and St. Louis will go toe-to-toe for the first time on Saturday after the 2023 expansion side finished atop the Western Conference last season. This year, CITY SC has managed only five victories and is a winless 0-6-7 on the road entering Saturday's match. After parting ways with 2023 MLS Coach of the Year finalist Bradley Carnell, St. Louis appears to have steadied itself under the direction of Interim Head Coach John Hackworth, who was appointed to the role on July 1.

Under Hackworth, St. Louis has earned results in its last two matches since returning to league play. Most recently, they claimed a 2-1 victory over West leaders LA Galaxy last Sunday. Summer acquisitions Cedric Teuchert and Marcel Hartel provided the goals, while forward Simon Becher made his second straight start in his return to MLS after half a season in Denmark. In net, St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Bürki has led the team to six clean sheets in his 26 starts.

CONCUSSION AWARENESS NIGHT with the ThinkTaylor Foundation

Saturday marks the Revolution's annual Concussion Awareness Night with club legend and Apple TV's lead MLS analyst Taylor Twellman, founder of the his ThinkTaylor foundation. Founded in 2011 after Twellman's Revolution career was cut short by head injuries, ThinkTaylor has created the #TTPledge to raise awareness for concussion safety, urging players, parents, coaches, and all involved in youth sports to become educated, honest, and supportive in regards to concussions.

2024 Major League Soccer Regular Season Revolution Match: #26

MLS Matchday #31

New England Revolution vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Saturday, September 7, 2024

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

