Charlotte FC Captain Ashley Westwood Voted MLS Player of the Matchday

July 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC midfielder  Ashley Westwood was voted MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 23. His three-assist performance helped CLTFC secure a 3-1 away victory against the Supporter's Shield leaders, FC Cincinnati.  

Westwood became the first player in Club history to record three assists in a match. He is now tied for the team lead with five assists on the season.

Charlotte blitzed Cincinnati over the opening 30 minutes, scoring two goals in the space of two minutes. First, Westwood played an inch-perfect, looping cross to Iuri Tavares in the 20th minute for the opening goal. He then engaged the press high up the field, forced a turnover in concert with Brandt Bronico, and immediately playing a well-weighted pass to Liel Abada between the center backs to double Charlotte's lead in the 22nd minute.

After FC Cincinnati pulled a goal back, Charlotte's captain sealed the victory in the second half when he delivered a corner kick right to Kerwin Vargas, who powered his header into the back of the net.

Westwood nearly added a fourth assist on the night, but Andrew Privett's first professional goal was correctly disallowed after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review judged him to be offside from Westwood's direct free kick service.

Westwood becomes the fourth different Charlotte FC player to be named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra and the first since Brandon Cambridge on Matchday 13 of 2023. Daniel Rios and Karol Swiderski earned the honor on back-to-back matchdays in 2022. CLTFC is one of five clubs to have four different players named MLS Player of the Matchday since the start of 2022.

Westwood has started and played all 90 minutes in all but one match this season (he missed the loss at Houston Dynamo FC due to yellow card accumulation suspension). The 34-year-old is third in the league in total distance covered (161.2 miles) and anchors a midfield that has helped the defense keep a league-leading nine shutouts.

Westwood spoke to media after the match alongside Head Coach Dean Smith and goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina. Assets for their post-match availability  can be accessed.

2024 MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra Winners

MatchdayÃÂ ÃÂ PlayerÃÂ ClubÃÂ

Matchdays 1 and 2ÃÂ Christian BentekeÃÂ D.C. UnitedÃÂ

Matchday 3ÃÂ Luis SuárezÃÂ Inter Miami CFÃÂ

Matchday 4ÃÂ Giorgos GiakoumakisÃÂ Atlanta UnitedÃÂ

Matchday 5ÃÂ Luis SuárezÃÂ Inter Miami CFÃÂ

Matchday 6ÃÂ Lewis MorganÃÂ New York Red BullsÃÂ

Matchday 7ÃÂ Chicho ArangoÃÂ Real Salt LakeÃÂ

Matchday 8ÃÂ Raúl RuidíazÃÂ Seattle Sounders FCÃÂ

Matchday 9ÃÂ Lionel MessiÃÂ Inter Miami CFÃÂ

Matchday 10ÃÂ Chicho ArangoÃÂ Real Salt LakeÃÂ

Matchday 11ÃÂ Lionel MessiÃÂ Inter Miami CFÃÂ

Matchday 12ÃÂ Lionel MessiÃÂ Inter Miami CFÃÂ

Matchday 13ÃÂ Christian BentekeÃÂ D.C. UnitedÃÂ

Matchday 14ÃÂ Dénis BouangaÃÂ Los Angeles Football ClubÃÂ

Matchday 15ÃÂ Federico BernardeschiÃÂ Toronto FCÃÂ

Matchday 16ÃÂ Luca OrellanoÃÂ FC CincinnatiÃÂ

Matchday 17ÃÂ Saba LobjanidzeÃÂ Atlanta UnitedÃÂ

Matchday 18ÃÂ Chicho ArangoÃÂ Real Salt LakeÃÂ

Matchday 19ÃÂ Aljaž IvačičÃÂ New England RevolutionÃÂ

Matchday 20ÃÂ Yuya KuboÃÂ FC CincinnatiÃÂ

Matchday 21ÃÂ Petar MusaÃÂ FC DallasÃÂ

Matchday 22ÃÂ Cucho HernándezÃÂ Columbus CrewÃÂ

Matchday 23ÃÂ Brian WhiteÃÂ Vancouver Whitecaps FCÃÂ

Matchday 24ÃÂ Hugo CuypersÃÂ Chicago Fire FCÃÂ

Matchday 25ÃÂ Diego LunaÃÂ Real Salt LakeÃÂ

Matchday 26ÃÂ Ashley WestwoodÃÂ Charlotte FCÃÂ

