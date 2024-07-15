Charlotte FC CaptainÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¯Ashley Westwood Voted MLS Player of the Matchday
July 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC midfielder Ashley Westwood was voted MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 23. His three-assist performance helped CLTFC secure a 3-1 away victory against the Supporter's Shield leaders, FC Cincinnati.
Westwood became the first player in Club history to record three assists in a match. He is now tied for the team lead with five assists on the season.
Charlotte blitzed Cincinnati over the opening 30 minutes, scoring two goals in the space of two minutes. First, Westwood played an inch-perfect, looping cross to Iuri Tavares in the 20th minute for the opening goal. He then engaged the press high up the field, forced a turnover in concert with Brandt Bronico, and immediately playing a well-weighted pass to Liel Abada between the center backs to double Charlotte's lead in the 22nd minute.
After FC Cincinnati pulled a goal back, Charlotte's captain sealed the victory in the second half when he delivered a corner kick right to Kerwin Vargas, who powered his header into the back of the net.
Westwood nearly added a fourth assist on the night, but Andrew Privett's first professional goal was correctly disallowed after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review judged him to be offside from Westwood's direct free kick service.
Westwood becomes the fourth different Charlotte FC player to be named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra and the first since Brandon Cambridge on Matchday 13 of 2023. Daniel Rios and Karol Swiderski earned the honor on back-to-back matchdays in 2022. CLTFC is one of five clubs to have four different players named MLS Player of the Matchday since the start of 2022.
Westwood has started and played all 90 minutes in all but one match this season (he missed the loss at Houston Dynamo FC due to yellow card accumulation suspension). The 34-year-old is third in the league in total distance covered (161.2 miles) and anchors a midfield that has helped the defense keep a league-leading nine shutouts.
Westwood spoke to media after the match alongside Head Coach Dean Smith and goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina. Assets for their post-match availability can be accessed.
2024 MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra Winners
MatchdayÃÂ ÃÂ PlayerÃÂ ClubÃÂ
Matchdays 1 and 2ÃÂ Christian BentekeÃÂ D.C. UnitedÃÂ
Matchday 3ÃÂ Luis SuárezÃÂ Inter Miami CFÃÂ
Matchday 4ÃÂ Giorgos GiakoumakisÃÂ Atlanta UnitedÃÂ
Matchday 5ÃÂ Luis SuárezÃÂ Inter Miami CFÃÂ
Matchday 6ÃÂ Lewis MorganÃÂ New York Red BullsÃÂ
Matchday 7ÃÂ Chicho ArangoÃÂ Real Salt LakeÃÂ
Matchday 8ÃÂ Raúl RuidíazÃÂ Seattle Sounders FCÃÂ
Matchday 9ÃÂ Lionel MessiÃÂ Inter Miami CFÃÂ
Matchday 10ÃÂ Chicho ArangoÃÂ Real Salt LakeÃÂ
Matchday 11ÃÂ Lionel MessiÃÂ Inter Miami CFÃÂ
Matchday 12ÃÂ Lionel MessiÃÂ Inter Miami CFÃÂ
Matchday 13ÃÂ Christian BentekeÃÂ D.C. UnitedÃÂ
Matchday 14ÃÂ Dénis BouangaÃÂ Los Angeles Football ClubÃÂ
Matchday 15ÃÂ Federico BernardeschiÃÂ Toronto FCÃÂ
Matchday 16ÃÂ Luca OrellanoÃÂ FC CincinnatiÃÂ
Matchday 17ÃÂ Saba LobjanidzeÃÂ Atlanta UnitedÃÂ
Matchday 18ÃÂ Chicho ArangoÃÂ Real Salt LakeÃÂ
Matchday 19ÃÂ Aljaž IvačičÃÂ New England RevolutionÃÂ
Matchday 20ÃÂ Yuya KuboÃÂ FC CincinnatiÃÂ
Matchday 21ÃÂ Petar MusaÃÂ FC DallasÃÂ
Matchday 22ÃÂ Cucho HernándezÃÂ Columbus CrewÃÂ
Matchday 23ÃÂ Brian WhiteÃÂ Vancouver Whitecaps FCÃÂ
Matchday 24ÃÂ Hugo CuypersÃÂ Chicago Fire FCÃÂ
Matchday 25ÃÂ Diego LunaÃÂ Real Salt LakeÃÂ
Matchday 26ÃÂ Ashley WestwoodÃÂ Charlotte FCÃÂ
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2024
- Atlanta United Announces 2025 Season Ticket Pricing - Atlanta United FC
- Charlotte FC CaptainÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¯Ashley Westwood Voted MLS Player of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- Sounders FC to Face LAFC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals on August 27 - Seattle Sounders FC
- Charlotte FC's Ashley Westwood, Andrew Privett, and Kristijan Kahlina Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- Santiago Moreno Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 26 - Portland Timbers
- Luciano Acosta Set to Compete in 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T - FC Cincinnati
- Columbus Crew Forward Cucho Hernández Selected to Compete in the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T - Columbus Crew SC
- Timbers Midfielder Evander Set to Compete in 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Midfielder Riqui Puig Selected for 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T - LA Galaxy
- Maarten Paes Selected to Compete in 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T - FC Dallas
- San Diego FC's Right to Dream Academy to Host Free Open Tryouts in San Diego on August 8 and Tijuana on August 12 - San Diego FC
- Real Salt Lake Homegrown Zavier Gozo Named to U.S. Roster for 2024 CONCACAF U-20 Championship in Mexico - Real Salt Lake
- Colorado Rapids Transfer Goalkeeper Marko Ilić to Serbia's Red Star Belgrade - Colorado Rapids
- Red Bulls Will Celebrate Marvel Super Hero Night Presented by Hackensack Meridian Health at Red Bull Arena on July 20 - New York Red Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Charlotte FC CaptainÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¯Ashley Westwood Voted MLS Player of the Matchday
- Charlotte FC's Ashley Westwood, Andrew Privett, and Kristijan Kahlina Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Crush FC Cincinnati in Statement Away Win
- Charlotte FC Defender Hamady Diop Joins FK Čukarički on Loan
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at FC Cincinnati