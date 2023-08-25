Chang's Four Hits Not Enough in 6-5 WooSox' Loss

ROCHESTER, NY - Despite a four-hit night from Yu Chang, a two-run home run by Ronaldo Hernandez, and a nail-biting ninth-inning rally, the Worcester Red Sox (29-19, 68-55) saw their comeback bid fall short in a 6-5 loss to the Rochester Red Wings (22-26, 56-65) on Friday night at Innovative Field.

Rochester had built a 6-2 lead heading to the sixth, highlighted by a two-run homer from Brady Lindsly and a three-run shot by Matt Adams. The Red Wings were rolling, with Tommy Romero (W, 5-5) retiring each of the first eight batters he faced out of the bullpen, but Chang broke it up in the sixth inning with one of his four singles.

Two batters later, Ronaldo Hernandez sent a first-pitch missile beyond the bullpen in left field. The two-run homer traveled an estimated 415 feet through the air, clanged off the top of a tent, and rolled toward an exit gate near the streets of downtown Rochester.

With the deficit trimmed to 6-4, Worcester mounted a two-out rally in the ninth against Gerson Moreno (S, 9). Ryan Fitzgerald and Niko Kavadas grounded out sharply to start the inning before the WooSox strung together three consecutive singles. David Hamilton looped one to left, Ceddanne Rafaela drilled one to right, and Enmanuel Valdez made it a 6-5 game with a run-scoring base knock to right-center. Worcester had runners on the corners, but Moreno induced a grounder to the shortstop to end the ballgame.

After a 3-for-5 effort on Wednesday, Chang finished the night 4-for-4, and delivered RBI singles in each of his first two plate appearances. He knocked in Rafaela (who singled in the first) and Valdez (who walked in the third) to keep the game tied at 2-2 until Rochester plated four in the fourth. Rafaela and Valdez each went 2-for-5 with a run scored.

All six Rochester runs came with Shane Drohan (L, 4-6) on the hill. He struck out six batters with two walks and nine hits allowed through 3.2 innings. Chase Shugart, Cam Booser, and Justin Garza combined to throw 4.1 shutout innings with just two hits surrendered.

Despite the loss, Worcester is still tied for first place in the second-half playoff race with 26 games remaining in the regular season, thanks to losses by Lehigh Valley and Durham. However, there are now five different teams within a game of first place (Lehigh Valley, Worcester, Durham, St. Paul, and Nashville) entering Saturday.

Game five of the six-game series is set for Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. at Innovative Field, with recent call-up Grant Gambrell scheduled to make his WooSox debut. Pregame coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 98.9 NASH Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

The WooSox return home next Tuesday through Sunday for a potential playoff preview against the first-half champion Norfolk Tides at Polar Park.

