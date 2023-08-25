Max Kranick Returns to the Vic on Rehab Assignment

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that the rehab assignment of right-handed pitcher Max Kranick has been transferred from Single-A Bradenton to Indianapolis as the Indians continue their six-game series vs. the Iowa Cubs at Victory Field. Kranick is the 10th major league rehabber assigned to Indy on 11 different assignments this season, joining infielders Ji Man Choi and Ke'Bryan Hayes, southpaw pitchers Jose Hernandez and Rob Zastryzny, and right-handed pitchers Wil Crowe, Chase De Jong, Dauri Moreta, Robert Stephenson and Vince Velasquez.

Kranick, 26, began the 2023 season on the 60-day injured list after undergoing Tommy John surgery on June 3, 2022. He made six appearances (three starts) between Single-A Bradenton, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh last season, including two scoreless big-league relief appearances to end the campaign. Earlier this month he made two rehab starts for Bradenton and tossed 3.0 shutout frames in his most recent appearance on Aug. 19 vs. Lakeland.

In 15 career games (14 starts) with Indianapolis from 2021-22, Kranick went 4-5 with a 3.98 ERA (27er/61.0ip) and 49 strikeouts. After just four Triple-A starts in 2021, he made his major league debut on June 27 at St. Louis and became the first starting pitcher since 1893 to throw at least 5.0 perfect innings in an MLB debut and the only in history to have his start end without allowing a baserunner.

Kranick was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the 11th round (345th overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Valley View (Archbald, Pa.) High School. He had his contract first selected by Pittsburgh on Nov. 20, 2020.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

