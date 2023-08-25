Priester Punches Out Nine as Indians Clip I-Cubs, 2-1

August 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Quinn Priester followed four combined shutout innings by Max Kranick and Kyle Nicolas with nine strikeouts over 5.0 innings of one-run ball, and Miguel Andújar drove in the game-winning run on a fielder's choice in the eighth to carry the Indianapolis Indians to a third consecutive last at-bat win over the Iowa Cubs on Friday night, 2-1.

With the game locked at one and stellar pitching on display throughout, Grant Koch provided a spark with a leadoff triple in the eighth for Indianapolis (58-64, 25-23). The three-bagger was just the second of his career and first since Aug. 8, 2018, with Short-Season A West Virginia. Following a groundout by Canaan Smith-Njigba, Jared Triolo walked on four pitches to set up Andújar, who plated Koch after narrowly beating the relay to first base on a chopper to short.

Indy struck first in the second inning thanks to a leadoff double by Malcom Nuñez and single by Domingo Leyba. After a strikeout, Mason Martin scored Nuñez on a fielder's choice to first.

Kranick, whose rehab assignment was transferred from Single-A Bradenton to Indy prior to the game, recorded four strikeouts and yielded just one hit and one walk in 2.2 scoreless frames. The outing was his first with the Indians since May 3, 2022. Nicolas inherited runners at the corners and walked Yonathan Perlaza to load the bases before ringing up Matt Mervis on strikes. He then registered two swinging strikeouts in the fourth before turning the game over to Priester (W, 8-3), who dazzled down the stretch in his career-high seventh straight win in Triple-A dating back to May 4. The nine-strikeout performance was his fourth with nine or more this season - all at Victory Field - and second against Iowa (also: May 16). He also tied Osvaldo Bido (April 16 vs. St. Paul) and Nicolas (June 30 at Louisville) for the most strikeouts in relief in the Victory Field era. In total, the trio of Kranick, Nicolas and Priester combined for 16 strikeouts, tied for the second-most by Indy's staff in a game this season.

Iowa (69-52, 26-22) only mustered three hits in the contest, two coming in the seventh to tie the game. P.J. Higgins singled with one out and took second on a wild pitch ahead of a two-out knock by Luis Vázquez.

Caleb Kilian struck out seven in 6.0 innings of one-run ball to take a no-decision for Iowa. Brendon Little (L, 2-3) was saddled with the loss.

The Indians and I-Cubs continue their series on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET. RHP Roansy Contreras (0-0, 2.45) will toe the rubber for Indianapolis against RHP Nick Neidert (5-5, 5.44).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.