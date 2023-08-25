Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 25 vs. Worcester

August 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (29-18, 68-54) vs. Rochester Red Wings (21-26, 55-65)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Shane Drohan (4-5, 6.00) vs. RHP Cory Abbott (2-4, 5.71)

FRIDAY BLUES: Rochester dropped their second consecutive game against Worcester last night, 4-3...LF JACOB YOUNG launched his first career Triple-A home and C BRADY LINDSLY logged his first Triple-A hit, while 2B DARREN BAKER logged his fourth triple of the year in a multi-hit effort, his 25th of the season...RHP WILY PERALTA took a no-hitter into the fifth inning in his 23rd start of the season, as the pitching staff combined to allow the fewest hits since 7/21...the Wings look to tie the series tonight, with RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE slated to make his 10th career Triple-A start against WooSox southpaw Shane Drohan.

FREE WILY: RHP WILY PERALTA took a no-hitter into the fifth inning yesterday, allowing his first hit with one out in the frame, a single through the right side...Peralta's day ended after that half inning, finishing with 5.0 innings pitched while allowing one earned and striking out six...this is the first time since 7/30 that he has given up one or zero earned runs in an outing...

Peralta leads all Rochester pitchers with 23 games started, 98.2 innings pitched, and 94 strikeouts...94 strikeouts is sixth-most in the International League.

BRADY BUNCH: C BRADY LINDSLY picked up his first career Triple-A hit in yesterday's loss, going 1-for-3...the hit snapped an 0-for-8 streak through his first three games with Rochester...

Lindsly also threw out a runner from behind the plate yesterday, his 25th of the season (24 with HBG)...Lindsly is throwing out would-be base stealers at a 45% clip this season.

OK, THATS HISTORIC: After scoring three runs yesterday, the Wings have now scored a run in 113 straight games dating back to 4/8 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League, 53 games ahead of second place (JAX, 70)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Red Wings team has done so since Innovative Field opened in 1997....

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season, which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

RICHIE RICH: INF RICHIE MARTIN logged his 19th double of the season yesterday, going 1-for-3 with a walk, run scored and a stolen base...Martin is now 11-for-31 (.355) since 8/11, while slugging .581 with an 1.028 OPS since that date...

Martin's stolen base was his 24th of the year, which leads all Rochester baserunners this season.

YOUNG, WILD, AND FREE: LF JACOB YOUNG launched his first career Triple-A home run yesterday, a 411-foot solo shot to center field...the Florida native went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and a run scored in the contest...

This marked his sixth home run of the season (3 with HBG, 2 with WIL) and first since 7/25 against Altoona (PIT).

Young has now hit his first career High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A home run this season.

EZ BAKE: 2B DARREN BAKER picked up his fourth triple of the season, and first since 8/8 as part of a 2-for-4 day at the plate with a triple and a run scored for the Wings...he now has 25 multi-hit games this season, most among Wings on the active roster...

Baker has now hit safely in all three games this series, going 4-for-10 with a triple, a double, and three runs scored.

The California native's multi-hit performance snapped a 10-game streak without a multi-hit game, which matched a career-long (5/1-18/2022 w/ WIL).

THE THREE MUSKATEERS: The Wings pitching staff combined to allow just four hits yesterday...RHP WILY PERALTA allowed just one through 5.0 innings in his start, while LHP ANTHONY BANDA and LHP JOE LA SORSA allowed one, and two hits respectively, each working 2.0 innings...

This is the first time since 7/21 against Durham, and the seventh time this season that Rochester has allowed four or fewer hits in a game, posting a 4-3 record in those games.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.