SWB Game Notes - August 25

August 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (65-55, 29-18) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (59-61, 25-21)

Game 121 | Home Game 64 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Friday, August 25, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Tyler Phillips (0-1, 3.27) vs LHP Edgar Barclay (0-2, 8.04)

TAKE FIRST PLEASE- Jasson Dominguez was intentionally walked Wednesday night by Lehigh Valley in just his second Triple-A contest. He entered as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the final inning. That brought up Estevan Florial who persevered for a walk to tie the game.

DRAW MORE FOR FREE- In the first three games of the series, the RailRiders have walked more times than they have struck out. The offense has taken 16 free passes to just 14 strikeouts. Both Andres Chaparro and Estevan Florial have had three each.

OUTFIELD ACTION- The RailRiders had an outfield assist in each game of the doubleheader yesterday. Estevan Florial had his fourth assist of the season when he powered a ball in from center field. SWB was able to double up the runners at third for two outs. Michael Hermosillo had his third of the season with a line shot to second to catch Simon Muzziotti trying to take another bag.

HOMER HEAVEN- The RailRiders are right back where they belong on top of the home run standings in all of Minor League Baseball. After hitting 15 last week against Worcester, the team now has 192 on the season. Lehigh Valley has 174 as a team. The Atlanta Braves lead all of baseball with 240 smashed. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. The team homered 20 times in a week against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial and Andres Chaparro lead the team with twenty-three, while seven total players are in double digits.

HAVING A RECORD YEAR - Starter Mitch Spence has been a rock in the rotation for the RailRiders all season long. He has started a farm system high 24 times for the most innings pitched at 133.1. The righty has walked just 44 to his 125 total strikeouts. Spence is on his way to having a career season with ten total quality starts including reaching 7.0+ innings six times. The team is 6-0 in these starts. He is the only RailRider to go over the 100 pitch count and he did so twice with 100 offerings on July 1 and a 104 on July 6. Spence has the most wins on the team with eight under his belt. Last season he tossed 130.1 frames with 130 strikeouts, both career-highs at that point.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders three August birthdays on the calendar. Josh Maciejewski turned 28 years old on August 14th. On the very next day, reliever Michael Gomez celebrates his 27th birthday. His teammate Zach Greene will as well on August 25th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#8 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Jasson Dominguez (#2) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Randy Vasquez (#14), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

