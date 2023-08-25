Redbirds Launch Friends Staycation Enter-To-Win Campaign with I Love Memphis Blog

August 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - In preparation for the largest 901 Day Celebration, the Memphis Redbirds launched the club's fourth of four Enter-to-Win campaigns in conjunction with the I Love Memphis Blog.

The newest contest, Friends Staycation, will run through Thursday, August 31 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. Fans can enter to win a $100 gift card to Aldo's/Slider Inn, Paula Raiford's VIP passes, a free night's stay at Moxy and four tickets to the Memphis Redbirds game on Sept. 1.

All prizes are subject to availability and hotel black-out dates. To enter, visit memphisredbirds.com/901Day. Fans can visit the I Love Memphis Blog at ilovememphisblog.com.

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.