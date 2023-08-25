Redbirds Launch Friends Staycation Enter-To-Win Campaign with I Love Memphis Blog
August 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - In preparation for the largest 901 Day Celebration, the Memphis Redbirds launched the club's fourth of four Enter-to-Win campaigns in conjunction with the I Love Memphis Blog.
The newest contest, Friends Staycation, will run through Thursday, August 31 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. Fans can enter to win a $100 gift card to Aldo's/Slider Inn, Paula Raiford's VIP passes, a free night's stay at Moxy and four tickets to the Memphis Redbirds game on Sept. 1.
All prizes are subject to availability and hotel black-out dates. To enter, visit memphisredbirds.com/901Day. Fans can visit the I Love Memphis Blog at ilovememphisblog.com.
For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.
