Stripers See Early Lead Unravel in 7-3 Loss to Nashville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Michael Soroka started strong with 5.0 scoreless innings, and the Gwinnett Stripers (55-67) enjoyed an early 2-0 lead, but a four-run sixth from the Nashville Sounds (68-54) flipped the scoreboard and the Stripers could not battle back in a 7-3 loss on Friday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: A solo home run from Joe Dunand (16) put the Stripers on the board first in the second inning. An RBI single from Yolmer Sanchez in the fourth gave Gwinnett a 2-0 lead. Nashville scored four times in the sixth to take a 4-2 advantage. A home run by Sanchez (8) in the sixth got the Stripers within a run at 4-3. Josh VanMeter doubled as part of a two-run eighth to build a three-run lead for the Sounds. Nashville got one more in the ninth to make it 7-3.

Key Contributors: Sanchez (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) had one of two home runs for Gwinnett and the only multi-RBI game. Dunand (3-for-4, homer, RBI) had his third three-hit game of the season. For Nashville, Jahmai Jones (2-for-4, double, RBI) and Owen Miller (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) had both the extra base hits.

Noteworthy: The Stripers are now guaranteed their first home series loss since May 23-28 against Durham, ending a 4-0-1 stretch in series at Coolray Field. Sanchez is batting .400 (4-for-10) with a home run, three RBIs, one stolen base, and a .600 on-base percentage in four games this series.

Next Game (Saturday, August 26): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 6:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. RHP Allan Winans (8-3, 2.79 ERA) for the Stripers against LHP Eric Lauer (1-2, 5.40 ERA) for the Sounds. The Stripers are giving away Kids "Reel It In Relay" T-Shirts to the first 500 kids at Coolray Field, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

